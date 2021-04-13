Baseball
Hagerstown 11, Shenandoah 9
--Goff (S) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Shenandoah 192, Wes-Del 214
--Zody (S) 41 Medalist
Yorktown 152, Pendleton Heights 191
--Gray (PH) 43
Boys Track and Field
(Tue) Oak Hill 81, Frankton 78, Sheridan 5
Girls Tennis
(Tue) Tipton 4, Elwood 1
Mt. Vernon 4, Shenandoah 1
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Oak Hill 97, Frankton 49, Sheridan 6
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament (1st Round)
Frankton 5, Elwood 0
--1S Williams (F) def Hawes (E) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Lowe (F) def Oyler (E) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Hartley (F) def Perrin (E) 6-0, 6-1
--1D D. Kitchen/Detling (F) def Smith/Evans (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Bates/M. Kitchen (F) def McCleery/Vehikite (E) 6-1, 6-1
Lapel 5, Anderson Prep 0
Alexandria 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Hiser (A) 6-4, 7-5
--2S Hosier (A) def Thompson (PH) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Rhoades (A) def Spencer (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Stinefield/Dungan (A) def Bluel/Kean (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Steinke/Brandom (PH) 6-2, 6-4
Anderson 5, Madison-Grant 0
Nick Muller Baseball Tournament (2nd Round)
Pendleton Heights 9, Lapel 3
(Consolation) Alexandria 26, Anderson Prep 0 (5)
--Morris (A) 2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 3 H, 6 K
--Dailey (APA) 1-2
Softball
Shenandoah 12, Knightstown 3
