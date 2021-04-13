Baseball

Hagerstown 11, Shenandoah 9

--Goff (S) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

Shenandoah 192, Wes-Del 214

--Zody (S) 41 Medalist

Yorktown 152, Pendleton Heights 191

--Gray (PH) 43

Boys Track and Field

(Tue) Oak Hill 81, Frankton 78, Sheridan 5

Girls Tennis

(Tue) Tipton 4, Elwood 1

Mt. Vernon 4, Shenandoah 1

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Oak Hill 97, Frankton 49, Sheridan 6

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament (1st Round)

Frankton 5, Elwood 0

--1S Williams (F) def Hawes (E) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Lowe (F) def Oyler (E) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Hartley (F) def Perrin (E) 6-0, 6-1

--1D D. Kitchen/Detling (F) def Smith/Evans (E) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Bates/M. Kitchen (F) def McCleery/Vehikite (E) 6-1, 6-1

Lapel 5, Anderson Prep 0

Alexandria 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Cruser (PH) def Hiser (A) 6-4, 7-5

--2S Hosier (A) def Thompson (PH) 6-3, 6-0

--3S Rhoades (A) def Spencer (PH) 6-0, 6-0 

--1D Stinefield/Dungan (A) def Bluel/Kean (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler (A) def Steinke/Brandom (PH) 6-2, 6-4

Anderson 5, Madison-Grant 0

Nick Muller Baseball Tournament (2nd Round)

Pendleton Heights 9, Lapel 3

(Consolation) Alexandria 26, Anderson Prep 0 (5)

--Morris (A) 2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 3 H, 6 K

--Dailey (APA) 1-2

Softball

Shenandoah 12, Knightstown 3

