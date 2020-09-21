Monday's Results

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 9, Geo Academy 0

--Josh Cabello (LC) 3 goals

Boys Tennis

Alexandria 3, Frankton 2

--1S Stinefield (A) def Smith (F) 6-1, 6-0

--2S Bates (A) def Davenport (F) 6-0, 6-2

--3S Clark (A) def Walls (F) 6-1, 7-5

--1D Friend/Brobston (F) def Lipps/Matthews (A) 6-3, 6-3

--2D Maines/Dalton (F) def Ward/DeVault (A) 6-2, 6-2

Morristown 3, Elwood 2

Shenandoah 5, Randolph Southern 0

--1S Holdren (S) def Good (R) 6-1, 6-2

--2S Waggener (S) def Fink (R) 6-4, 6-3

--3S Conner (S) def Cox (R) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Mifsud/Bledsoe (R) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Lavello/Taylor (R) 6-1, 6-0

Kokomo 4, Madison-Grant 1

Girls Golf Sectional

At Noblesville (At Harbour Trees)--Hamilton Southeastern 325, Noblesville 332, Lapel 354, Hamilton Heights 376, Fishers 382, Pendleton Heights 404, Frankton 441, Alexandria 443, Shenandoah 452, Elwood 471, Anderson INC

--Beeson (L) 69 (-2) medalist

--Wiggins (PH) 95 (advances to regional)

--Cuneo (Alex) 99

--Craig (S) 102

--Benton (F) 105

--Ash (E) 111

--Flatter (Anderson) 128

Girls Soccer

Pendleton Heights 0, Westfield 0

--Conkling (PH) 15 saves

Volleyball

Wapahani 3, Daleville 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-5)

Shenandoah 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22)

Eastern 3, Frankton 1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21)

--Ch. Thomas (F) 20 kills

Fishers 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Madison County Championship (At Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 29, Frankton 60, Elwood 111, Anderson 123, Alexandria 127, Liberty Christian 128, Lapel 140

--Price (LC) 1st

--Reese (E) 2nd

--Roan (PH) 3rd

--H. Smith (F) 4th

--Minton (APA) 10th

--C. Smith (L) 13th

--Menifee (And.) 14th

--Martin (Alex) 19th

Boys Soccer

Shortridge 10, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

Shenandoah 4, Anderson 1

--1S Holdren (S) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-1

--2S Waggener (S) def Bale (A) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Conner (S) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Hanauer/Alumbaugh (A) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 7-5, 6-3

--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Bell/Griffith (A) 6-3, 6-1

Madison-Grant 5, Elwood 0

New Castle 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Girls Cross Country

Madison County Championship (At Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 15, Alexandria 68, Frankton 70, Lapel 89

--Jones (PH) 1st

--Stinson (Alex) 7th

--Cole (F) 8th

--Combs (L) 11th

--Etchison (LC) 13th

--Barnard (A) 16th

Grant 4--Oak Hill 17, Eastbrook 46, Madison-Grant 75

--Ewer (MG) 14th

Volleyball

Anderson 3, Liberty Christian 0 (29-27, 25-7, 25-18)

--Ingram (A) 13 kills

Elwood 2, Purdue Poly 0 (25-10, 25-11)

Wes-Del 2, Elwood 0 (25-19, 25-18)

Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21)

