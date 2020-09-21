Monday's Results
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 9, Geo Academy 0
--Josh Cabello (LC) 3 goals
Boys Tennis
Alexandria 3, Frankton 2
--1S Stinefield (A) def Smith (F) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Bates (A) def Davenport (F) 6-0, 6-2
--3S Clark (A) def Walls (F) 6-1, 7-5
--1D Friend/Brobston (F) def Lipps/Matthews (A) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Maines/Dalton (F) def Ward/DeVault (A) 6-2, 6-2
Morristown 3, Elwood 2
Shenandoah 5, Randolph Southern 0
--1S Holdren (S) def Good (R) 6-1, 6-2
--2S Waggener (S) def Fink (R) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Conner (S) def Cox (R) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Mifsud/Bledsoe (R) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5
--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Lavello/Taylor (R) 6-1, 6-0
Kokomo 4, Madison-Grant 1
Girls Golf Sectional
At Noblesville (At Harbour Trees)--Hamilton Southeastern 325, Noblesville 332, Lapel 354, Hamilton Heights 376, Fishers 382, Pendleton Heights 404, Frankton 441, Alexandria 443, Shenandoah 452, Elwood 471, Anderson INC
--Beeson (L) 69 (-2) medalist
--Wiggins (PH) 95 (advances to regional)
--Cuneo (Alex) 99
--Craig (S) 102
--Benton (F) 105
--Ash (E) 111
--Flatter (Anderson) 128
Girls Soccer
Pendleton Heights 0, Westfield 0
--Conkling (PH) 15 saves
Volleyball
Wapahani 3, Daleville 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-5)
Shenandoah 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22)
Eastern 3, Frankton 1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21)
--Ch. Thomas (F) 20 kills
Fishers 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Madison County Championship (At Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 29, Frankton 60, Elwood 111, Anderson 123, Alexandria 127, Liberty Christian 128, Lapel 140
--Price (LC) 1st
--Reese (E) 2nd
--Roan (PH) 3rd
--H. Smith (F) 4th
--Minton (APA) 10th
--C. Smith (L) 13th
--Menifee (And.) 14th
--Martin (Alex) 19th
Boys Soccer
Shortridge 10, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 4, Anderson 1
--1S Holdren (S) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Waggener (S) def Bale (A) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Conner (S) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Hanauer/Alumbaugh (A) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 7-5, 6-3
--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Bell/Griffith (A) 6-3, 6-1
Madison-Grant 5, Elwood 0
New Castle 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Girls Cross Country
Madison County Championship (At Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 15, Alexandria 68, Frankton 70, Lapel 89
--Jones (PH) 1st
--Stinson (Alex) 7th
--Cole (F) 8th
--Combs (L) 11th
--Etchison (LC) 13th
--Barnard (A) 16th
Grant 4--Oak Hill 17, Eastbrook 46, Madison-Grant 75
--Ewer (MG) 14th
Volleyball
Anderson 3, Liberty Christian 0 (29-27, 25-7, 25-18)
--Ingram (A) 13 kills
Elwood 2, Purdue Poly 0 (25-10, 25-11)
Wes-Del 2, Elwood 0 (25-19, 25-18)
Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21)
