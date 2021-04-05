Monday's Results
Baseball
Madison-Grant 7, Wes-Del 1
Daleville 15, Muncie Central 2 (5)
Shenandoah 6, Northeastern 0
--McCollough (S) 6 IP, 2 H, 4 K, 1 BB
Boys Track and Field
Bluffton 80, Madison-Grant 56, Daleville 25
--Brooks (MG) 100 and 200
--O'Donell (D) 400
Girls Track and Field
Bluffton 89, Madison-Grant 34, Daleville 28
--Ewer (MG) 100 and 200
--Turner (MG) high jump and long jump
--Covert (D) 3200
Softball
Alexandria 3, Delta 0
--Parker (A) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 K
Winchester 14, Daleville 4 (6)
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Wes-Del 21, Anderson Prep 0
Knightstown 16, Alexandria 5
--Morris (A) 1-3, 2 RBI, R
Anderson 22, Arsenal Tech 1
--Talley (A) 4-5, 2 R, 3 RBI
--Lee (A) 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI
Yorktown 9, Pendleton Heights 7
--Cobb (PH) 2-4, R
Rushville 14, Shenandoah 8
--Robinson (S) 1-2, Grand Slam
Liberty Christian 18, Providence Cristo Rey 1
--Helm (LC) 5 RBI
--Chappell (LC) 13 K
Boys Track and Field
Monroe Central 81, Elwood 41, Wes-Del 31
Mississinewa 83, Muncie Burris 57, Anderson Prep 22
Girls Track and Field
Monroe Central 71, Wes-Del 64, Elwood 20
Muncie Burris 55, Mississinewa 47, Anderson Prep 26
Softball
Yorktown 3, Elwood 2
--Cornwell (E) 2-3, (2) 2B, RBI
Alexandria 27, Muncie Central 2
--Bair (A) 5-5, HR, 2 RBI
--Smith (A) 5-5, 2 RBI
--Parker (A) 4-4, 4 RBI
Pendleton Heights 13, Shenandoah 2 (5)
--Shelton (PH) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI
--Helms (S) 1-2, HR, 2 RBI
Morristown 16, Liberty Christian 1 (6)
--Thigpen (LC) 2-3, 2B, RBI
Anderson 19, Marion 4
