Monday's Results

Baseball

Madison-Grant 7, Wes-Del 1

Daleville 15, Muncie Central 2 (5)

Shenandoah 6, Northeastern 0

--McCollough (S) 6 IP, 2 H, 4 K, 1 BB

Boys Track and Field

Bluffton 80, Madison-Grant 56, Daleville 25

--Brooks (MG) 100 and 200

--O'Donell (D) 400

Girls Track and Field

Bluffton 89, Madison-Grant 34, Daleville 28

--Ewer (MG) 100 and 200

--Turner (MG) high jump and long jump

--Covert (D) 3200

Softball

Alexandria 3, Delta 0

--Parker (A) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 K

Winchester 14, Daleville 4 (6)

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Wes-Del 21, Anderson Prep 0

Knightstown 16, Alexandria 5

--Morris (A) 1-3, 2 RBI, R

Anderson 22, Arsenal Tech 1

--Talley (A) 4-5, 2 R, 3 RBI

--Lee (A) 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI

Yorktown 9, Pendleton Heights 7

--Cobb (PH) 2-4, R

Rushville 14, Shenandoah 8

--Robinson (S) 1-2, Grand Slam

Liberty Christian 18, Providence Cristo Rey 1

--Helm (LC) 5 RBI

--Chappell (LC) 13 K

Boys Track and Field

Monroe Central 81, Elwood 41, Wes-Del 31

Mississinewa 83, Muncie Burris 57, Anderson Prep 22

Girls Track and Field

Monroe Central 71, Wes-Del 64, Elwood 20

Muncie Burris 55, Mississinewa 47, Anderson Prep 26

Softball

Yorktown 3, Elwood 2

--Cornwell (E) 2-3, (2) 2B, RBI

Alexandria 27, Muncie Central 2

--Bair (A) 5-5, HR, 2 RBI

--Smith (A) 5-5, 2 RBI

--Parker (A) 4-4, 4 RBI

Pendleton Heights 13, Shenandoah 2 (5)

--Shelton (PH) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI

--Helms (S) 1-2, HR, 2 RBI

Morristown 16, Liberty Christian 1 (6)

--Thigpen (LC) 2-3, 2B, RBI

Anderson 19, Marion 4

