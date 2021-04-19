Monday's Results

Baseball

Daleville 5, Alexandria 1

--Gothrup (D) 1-4, RBI, SB, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 10 K

--Pratt (A) 1-3, RBI, 7 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 6 K

Monroe Central 7, Lapel 2

--Shelton (L) 3-4, R

Frankton 9, Tipton 3

--Bates (F) 6 IP, 0 ER, 5 K

--Douglas (F) 3-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Southwood 14, Madison-Grant 4 (6)

--Yeagy (MG) 2-3, R

Boys Golf

Daleville 202, Alexandria 223

--Gerencser (D) 48 Medalist

--Fye (A) 54

Greenfield-Central 188, Morristown 207, Anderson 228

--Alumbaugh (A) 51

Mt. Vernon 165, Yorktown 167, Lapel 183

--Carroll (L) 43

Hamilton Heights 179, Frankton 219

--Armington (F) 53

Boys Track and Field

Lawrence North 93, Pendleton Heights 23

Girls Tennis

Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 1

--1S McNeal (B) def Hostetler (MG) 6-4, 6-0

--2S Chapel (MG) def Carroll (B) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Stansberry (MG) def Uggen (B) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Hill/Counceller (MG) def Rinker/Rouch (B) 6-0, 6-2

Lapel 5, Elwood 0

Softball

Frankton 2, Shenandoah 1

--A.Duncan (F) 2-2, 2B

--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 13 K

--Lohrey, (S) 1-3, 2B, R

Pendleton Heights 18, Anderson 3 (5)

--Ryan (PH) 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

--DeRolf (PH) 3-3, HR, 2 RBI

--Weir (A) 1-3, 3 RBI

Liberty Christian 16, Indianapolis Manual 1 (5)

--Graham (LC) 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Madison-Grant 8, Tri-Central 1

--Greene (MG) 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB

Lapel 17, Hagerstown 2 (5)

Tags

Trending Video