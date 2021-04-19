Monday's Results
Baseball
Daleville 5, Alexandria 1
--Gothrup (D) 1-4, RBI, SB, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 10 K
--Pratt (A) 1-3, RBI, 7 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 6 K
Monroe Central 7, Lapel 2
--Shelton (L) 3-4, R
Frankton 9, Tipton 3
--Bates (F) 6 IP, 0 ER, 5 K
--Douglas (F) 3-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Southwood 14, Madison-Grant 4 (6)
--Yeagy (MG) 2-3, R
Boys Golf
Daleville 202, Alexandria 223
--Gerencser (D) 48 Medalist
--Fye (A) 54
Greenfield-Central 188, Morristown 207, Anderson 228
--Alumbaugh (A) 51
Mt. Vernon 165, Yorktown 167, Lapel 183
--Carroll (L) 43
Hamilton Heights 179, Frankton 219
--Armington (F) 53
Boys Track and Field
Lawrence North 93, Pendleton Heights 23
Girls Tennis
Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 1
--1S McNeal (B) def Hostetler (MG) 6-4, 6-0
--2S Chapel (MG) def Carroll (B) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Stansberry (MG) def Uggen (B) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Hill/Counceller (MG) def Rinker/Rouch (B) 6-0, 6-2
Lapel 5, Elwood 0
Softball
Frankton 2, Shenandoah 1
--A.Duncan (F) 2-2, 2B
--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 13 K
--Lohrey, (S) 1-3, 2B, R
Pendleton Heights 18, Anderson 3 (5)
--Ryan (PH) 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
--DeRolf (PH) 3-3, HR, 2 RBI
--Weir (A) 1-3, 3 RBI
Liberty Christian 16, Indianapolis Manual 1 (5)
--Graham (LC) 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 8, Tri-Central 1
--Greene (MG) 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB
Lapel 17, Hagerstown 2 (5)
