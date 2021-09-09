Boys Tennis

Muncie Burris 5, Elwood 0

Lapel 4, Frankton 1

--1S Erwin (L) def Davenport (F) 6-3, 6-3

--2S I.Bair (L) def Walls (F) 6-1, 6-2

--3S Maines (F) def Kimmerling (L) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def M.Barr/S.Barr (F) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

--2D Poynter/Humerickhouse (L) def Dalton/Hartley (F) 6-4, 7-5

Hamilton Heights 4, Alexandria 1

Girls Golf

Alexandria 201, Wapahani 202

--Cuneo (A) 45 (Medalist)

Pendleton Heights 175, Lawrence Central 183, Warren Central 233

--Wiggins (PH) 40

Daleville 187, Blue River Valley 203

--Denney (D) 42

Mt. Vernon 183, Lapel 197, Yorktown 207

--Beeson (L) 40

Centerville 198, Shenandoah 216

Madison County Volleyball Pool Play

Pool A At Elwood

Elwood 2, Anderson 1 (25-16, 21-25, 15-13)

Lapel 2, Anderson 0 (25-8, 25-17)

Lapel 2, Elwood 1 (18-25, 25-10, 25-8)

Pool B At Alexandria

Pendleton Heights 2, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-19)

Pendleton Heights 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-2, 25-8)

Alexandria 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-8, 25-3)

Pool C At Madison-Grant

Madison-Grant 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-9, 25-9)

--Holmberg (MG) 6 kills

--Smith (LC) 2 kills

Frankton 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-12, 25-8)

--Sperry (F) 4 kills, 16 assists, 5 aces

--Rees (LC) 4 kills

Madison-Grant 2, Frankton 0 (25-16, 25-11)

--Baney (MG) 7 kills, 2 blocks

--Klettheimer (F) 6 kills

Volleyball

(Wed) Shenandoah 3, Tri 0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-23)

Daleville 3, Union 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-4)

--E.Finley (D) 25 assists

