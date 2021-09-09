Boys Tennis
Muncie Burris 5, Elwood 0
Lapel 4, Frankton 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Davenport (F) 6-3, 6-3
--2S I.Bair (L) def Walls (F) 6-1, 6-2
--3S Maines (F) def Kimmerling (L) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def M.Barr/S.Barr (F) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0
--2D Poynter/Humerickhouse (L) def Dalton/Hartley (F) 6-4, 7-5
Hamilton Heights 4, Alexandria 1
Girls Golf
Alexandria 201, Wapahani 202
--Cuneo (A) 45 (Medalist)
Pendleton Heights 175, Lawrence Central 183, Warren Central 233
--Wiggins (PH) 40
Daleville 187, Blue River Valley 203
--Denney (D) 42
Mt. Vernon 183, Lapel 197, Yorktown 207
--Beeson (L) 40
Centerville 198, Shenandoah 216
Madison County Volleyball Pool Play
Pool A At Elwood
Elwood 2, Anderson 1 (25-16, 21-25, 15-13)
Lapel 2, Anderson 0 (25-8, 25-17)
Lapel 2, Elwood 1 (18-25, 25-10, 25-8)
Pool B At Alexandria
Pendleton Heights 2, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-19)
Pendleton Heights 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-2, 25-8)
Alexandria 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-8, 25-3)
Pool C At Madison-Grant
Madison-Grant 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-9, 25-9)
--Holmberg (MG) 6 kills
--Smith (LC) 2 kills
Frankton 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-12, 25-8)
--Sperry (F) 4 kills, 16 assists, 5 aces
--Rees (LC) 4 kills
Madison-Grant 2, Frankton 0 (25-16, 25-11)
--Baney (MG) 7 kills, 2 blocks
--Klettheimer (F) 6 kills
Volleyball
(Wed) Shenandoah 3, Tri 0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-23)
Daleville 3, Union 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-4)
--E.Finley (D) 25 assists
