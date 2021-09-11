Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Wildcat Invitational (GREY)--Culver Academies 85, Heritage Christian 105, Van Wert Lincolnview 110, Norwell 146, Woodlan 180, Wabash 209, Wawasee 244, Bluffton 246, Anderson 250, Frankton 251, Belpre 276, Eastern Hancock 292, Heritage 297, Daleville 350, Carroll (Flora) 409, Fremont 439, Ft. Wayne Wayne 450, Wisdom Builders 453, Southern Wells 465, Lakewood Park Christian 472, Madison-Grant 474, Adams Central 574, Eastside 658
--Smith (F) 7th
--Menifee (A) 25th
--E.Colvin (D) 36th
--Hood (Elwood) 39th
--Kelich (M-G) 64th
Wildcat Invitational (RED)--Hamilton Southeastern 35, Westfield 113, Columbia City 134, Penn 142, Valparaiso 168, Fishers 197, Noblesville 216, West Lafayette 226, Pendleton Heights 292, Harrison 327, Wapahani 328, Lafayette Jeff 339, Oak Hill 392, Ft. Wayne Northrup 393, Yorktown 406, McCutcheon 432, East Noble 490, Homestead 518, Ft. Wayne North 538, New Haven 539, Ft. Wayne Snider 556, Kokomo 621, Arsenal Tech 667, Logansport 702
--Carpenter (PH) 22nd
--Coggins (PH) 36th
Randolph Southern Invitational--Monroe Central 36, Richmond 88, Muncie Central 90, New Castle 151, Blue River Valley 194, Muncie Burris 195, Winchester 210, Cowan 231, Franklin County 232, Union City 232, Jay County 233, Wes-Del 241, Alexandria 304, Shenandoah 368
--Price (Liberty Christian) 5th
--Hinshaw (S) 28th)
--Settlemyer (Anderson Prep) 40th
--Hill (A) 61st
Maconaquah Invitational--Northwestern 88, Westfield 99, Hamilton Heights 129, Cass 135, Maconaquah 163, Western 179, Pioneer 180, Tipton 229, Twin Lakes 230, Eastbrook 234, Delta 254, Lapel 257, Eastern 262, Peru 319
--Smith (L) 3rd
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 1, Centerville 1
--Tapia (LC) goal
Arsenal Tech 11, Anderson 0
Football
Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 6
--Stanley (MG) TD
Alexandria 31, Blackford 28
--May (A) GW TD catch
Frankton 37, Elwood 0
Girls Cross Country
Wildcat Inviational (GREY)--Adams Central 67, Yorktown 71, Heritage Christian 83, Fremont 109, Wawasee 142, Woodlan 172, Bluffton 208, Heritage 210, Wisdom Builders 212, Southern Wells 223, Waphani 262, Carroll (Flora) 287, Madison-Grant 292
--Norris (Daleville) 5th
--Denney (Anderson) 35th
--Foor (Elwood) 36th
--Cline (Frankton) 41st
--Kelich (M-G) 62nd
Wildcat Invitational (RED)--Noblesville 55, Westfield 71, Valparaiso 80, Hamilton Southeastern 100, East Noble 153, Huntington North 197, Harrison 216, West Lafayette 216, Culver Academies 267, Pendleton Heights 279, Columbia City 302, Ft. Wayne Northrup 340, Warren Central 358, Faith Christian 372, Norwell 428, McCutcheon 429, Oak Hill 458, Ft. Wayne Snider 524, Logansport 630, New Haven 643
--Jarrell (PH) 19th
--Ricker (PH) 40th
Randolph Southern Invitational--Richmond 63, Monroe Central 71, Shenandoah 142, Blue River Valley 147, Alexandria 148, Wes-Del 149, Cowan 164, New Castle 179, Randolph Southern 210, Muncie Burris 212, Winchester 237, Franklin County 277
--Thomas (A) 12th
--An.Buskirk (S) 13th
Maconaquah Invitational--Western 75, Maconaquah 107, Hamilton Heights 164, Blackford 169, Twin Lakes 171, Delta 179, Eastbrook 183, Westfield 185, Cass 196, Northwestern 208, Eastern 247, Pioneer 262, Marion 278, Lapel 356, Peru 358
--Combs (L) 30th
Girls Golf
Grant 4--Eastbrook 386, Oak Hill 437, Mississinewa Inc.
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship--Mt. Vernon 351, Pendleton Heights 376, Greenfield-Central 389, Delta 392, Yorktown 397, New Palestine 408, Shelbyville 432, New Castle Inc.
--Wiggins (PH) 82
Noblesville Invitational (at Harbour Trees)--Carmel 309, Hamilton Southeastern 314, Noblesville Black 320, Guerin Catholic 352, Noblesville Gold 359, Fishers 364, Lapel 365, Cathedral 401, Lafayette Jefferson 403
--Beeson (L) 72 (+1) 2nd place
Girls Soccer
Arsenal Tech 4, Anderson 0
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
First Round
Anderson 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-11, 26-24)
Quarterfinals
Pendleton Heights 2, Anderson 0 (25-4, 25-10)
Frankton 2, Lapel 0 (25-14, 25-21)
Madison-Grant 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-10, 25-8)
--Greene (MG) 6 aces
--Armstrong (A) 3 kills
Alexandria 2, Elwood 0 (25-13, 25-16)
--Hall (A) 7 kills
--Crawford (E) 6 kills, block
Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 0 (25-10, 25-19)
Madison-Grant 2, Alexandria 0 (25-14, 25-19)
--Baney (MG) 4 kills, 6 blocks
--Stinefield (A) 5 kills, 2 blocks
Championship
Pendleton Heights 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-13, 25-8)
--A.Ross (PH) 13 kills, ace
--Garringer (MG) 6 kills
Madison-Grant Boys Tennis Invitational
Madison-Grant 5, Bluffton 0
Northwestern 4, Madison-Grant 1
Volleyball
Blue River Valley 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22)
Westfield Boys Soccer Invitational
Pendleton Heights 1, South Bend Washington 0
--Hovermale (PH) goal
Culver Academies 3, Pendleton Heights 1
