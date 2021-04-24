Saturday's Area Results
Baseball
(Fri) Pendleton Heights 16, Shelbyville 11 (Game 2)
--MacMillan (PH) 2-4, 2 R, RBI, SB
Shenandoah 5, Knightstown 3
--Lowder (S) 3-3, R, 2 SB
Hamilton Heights 11, Elwood 0 (5) (Game 1)
Hamilton Heights 19, Elwood 0 (5) (Game 2)
Traders Point Christian 11, Liberty Christian 1 (5)
Daleville 1, Franklin County 0
--Gothrup (D) 7 IP, 2 H, 15 K
Boys Golf
Eastbrook Invitational--Oak Hill 353, Eastbrook 355, Southwood 364, Mississinewa 374, Frankton 376, Lapel 383, Wes-Del 428, Blackford 437, Elwood 442, Madison-Grant 443, Oak Hill (B) 447, Alexandria 455
--Baker (F) 88
--Humerickhouse (L) 93
--Robison (E) 99
--Price (MG) 106
--Fye (A) 107
Bob Spacey Invitational (at Fox Prairie)--Hamilton Southeastern 303, Fishers 314, Bishop Chatard 319, Noblesville (Gold) 320, Mt. Vernon 330, Yorktown 331, Park Tudor 333, New Castle 334, Avon 347, Richmond 352, Heritage Christian 355, Franklin Central 359, Hamilton Heights 360, Noblesville (Black) 360, Pendleton Heights 364, Lebanon 380, Noblesville (White) 381, Muncie Central 430
--Gray (PH) 89
--Denny (PH) 89
Boys Track and Field
Muncie Central Relays
--Class A--Hamilton Southeastern 146, Delta 96, Yorktown 76.5, Huntington North 62, Muncie Central 61.5, Kokomo 39, Anderson 38, Jay County 23
--Class B--Wapahani 149, Tipton 103, Muncie Burris 66, Monroe Central 55, Winchester 55, Waldron 39, Elwood 32, Indiana Math & Science 4
Southport Relays--Center Grove 250, Warren Central 228, Noblesville 142, Southport 110, Roncalli 104, Pendleton Heights 94, Indianapolis Cathedral 92, Beech Grove 72, Scecina 10
--Harvey (PH) shot put, discus
Eastern (Greentown) Invitational--Eastern (Greentown) 134.5, Peru 100, Pioneer 71, Monrovia 54, Covenant Christian 50, Blackford 47, Elkhart Christian Academy 32, Tri-Central 17, Shenandoah 11, Southern Wells 10.5, Cowan 6, Bowman Academy 4
Girls Tennis
Lewis Cass 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Gremelspacher (L) def Chapel (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Baber (L) def Counceller (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Johnson (L) def Stansberry (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--1D McCloskey/Hensley (L) def Lutterman/Hostetler (MG) 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)
--2D Rusch/Hileman (L) def Terwilleger/Hill (MG) 6-0, 6-1
Pendleton Heights 5, Hamilton Heights 0
--1S Cruser (PH) def Maiden (HH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def Steffen (HH) 7-5, 6-2, 10-2
--3S Spencer (PH) def Martin (HH) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Brandom/Steinke (PH) def Smith/Dodson (HH) 6-3, 6-1
--2D Kean/Bluel (PH) def Beechler/Burk (HH) 6-3, 6-0
Richmond Invitational (Alexandria team scores incomplete, weather)
--1S Hiser (0-2)
--2S Hosier (1-1)
--3S Pyle (1-0)
--1D Dungan/Remington (2-0)
--2D Stinefield/Honeycutt (2-0)
Girls Track and Field
Southport Relays--Center Grove 231, Warren Central 228, Noblesville 199, Southport 170, Pendleton Heights 122, Indianapolis Cathedral 100, Beech Grove 22, Scecina 12
Eastern (Greentown) Invitational--Morovia 97.5, Eastern (Greentown) 75.5, Bowman Academy 47, Shenandoah 44, Peru 41, Pioneer 38, Southern Wells 35, Tri-Central, 34, Cowan 33, Elkhart Christian Academy 31, Blackford 31, Covenant Christian 28
--Hill (S) shot put, discus
Softball
Alexandria 19, Wapahani 0 (5)
--A.Standridge 4-4, 3 R, 4 RBI
Franklin Community 10, Pendleton Heights 2
--DeRolf (PH) 1-3, RBI
Pendleton Heights 12, Brownsburg 2 (6)
--Brunnemer (PH) 2-3, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.