Baseball
Anderson 15, Eastern Hancock 2 (5)
--Talley (A) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 K; 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI
Jay County 13, Elwood 0 (5)
Daleville 4, Cowan 3
--Gothrup (D) 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 12 K
Boys Track and Field
(Wed) Muncie Central 89, Richmond 56, Anderson 21
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 6, Greenfield-Central 1
Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Ruegsegger (MV) def Cruser (PH) 6-2, 6-0
--2S Smith (MV) def Thompson (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--3S Wilkerson (MV) def Snyder (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--1D Shelton/Buhlman (MV) def Bluel/Kean (PH) 6-2, 6-2
--2D Swingh/Isger (MV) def Steinke/Brandom (PH) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Track and Field
(Wed) Muncie Central 75, Richmond 51, Anderson 23
Softball
Cowan 12, Daleville 0 (5)
Elwood 10, Lebanon 2
--Cornwell (E) 3-4, (2) 2B, 2 RBI
Hamilton Heights 15, Anderson 5 (5)
