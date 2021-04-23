Baseball
Wes-Del 7, Liberty Christian 3
Lapel 13, Frankton 3 (5)
--Imel (L) 2-4, (2) 2B, 4 RBI
--Smith (F) 1-3, R
Wapahani 6, Alexandria 1
--Stewart (A) 2-3, 2B, RBI
Connersville 5, Anderson 2 (Game 1)
--Stephenson (A) 2-3, RBI
Connersville 8, Anderson 7 (Game 2)
--Talley (A) 2-3, R, RBI
Shenandoah 15, Randolph Southern 12
--Goff (S) 3-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 4, Wabash 3
--Harbert (MG) 2-4, 2 RBI
Pendleton Heights 9, Shelbyville 6 (Game 1)
--Cobb (PH) 2-4, R, 2 RBI
Southern Wells 14, Anderson Prep 2
Boys Golf
Frankton 190, Madison-Grant 221
--Baker (F) 46 Co-Medalist
--Adams (F) 46 Co-Medalist
Boys Track and Field
(Thur) Alexandria 75, Shenandoah 63, Union 13
--Fitch (S) 100, 200, 4x100, 4x400
(Thur) Pendleton Heights Invitational--Mt. Vernon 178.33, Frankton 107, Pendleton Heights 90, Roncalli 85.5, Yorktown 76.5, New Palestine 62.33, Liberty Christian 14, Lapel 5.33
--Price (LC) 1600
--Smith (F) 3200
--Harvey (PH) discus, shot put
(Thur) Elwood 91, Taylor 25
Argylls Relays (At Madison-Grant)--Mississinewa 142, Rossville 81, Madison-Grant 53, Blue River Valley 48, Anderson Prep Academy 47, Faith Christian 28, Indiana Math & Science 10
--Wedmore (MG) shot put, discus
Girls Tennis
(Thur) Elwood 5, Blackford 0
--1S Hawes (E) def McNeal (B) 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1
--2S Oyler (E) def Carroll (B) 6-2, 6-1
--3S (Forfeit by Blackford)
--1D Perrin/Evans (E) def Rouch/Uggen (B) 6-1, 6-4
--2D (Forfeit by Blackford)
(Thur) Morristown 3, Shenandoah 2
(Thur) Anderson 4, Muncie Central 1
Frankton 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Williams (F) def Hostetler (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Lowe (F) def Chaple (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Hartley (F) walkover
--1D D.Kitchen/Detling (F) def Hill/Counceller (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Bates/M.Kitchen (F) def Terwillegar/Stansberry (MG) 6-1, 6-1
Mississinewa 5, Elwood 0
Shelbyville 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Cruser (PH) def Knox (S) 6-3, 6-1
--2S Tackettt (S) def Thompson (PH) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Coomes (S) def Spencer (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Haacker/Sandman (S) def Brandom/Steinke (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Kean/Bluel (PH) def Lawson/Lee (S) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
Girls Track and Field
(Thur) Shenandoah 67, Alexandria 58, Union 25
--Hill (S) discus, shot put
Argylls Relays (At Madison-Grant)--Mississinewa 106, Madison-Grant 94, Blue River Valley 64, Faith Christian 46, Anderson Prep Academy 44, Rossville 36, Indiana Math & Science Academy 16
--Turner (MG) high jump, long jump
Softball
(Thur) Bishop Chatard 8, Lapel 6
Brebeuf 18, Liberty Christian 0
--Blower (LC) 1-2
Union County 3, Frankton 0 (Game 1)
--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 9 K
Frankton 11, Union County 8 (Game 2)
--Alexander (F) 2-2, 3 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI
Avon 2, Pendleton Heights 0
--Ryan (PH) 2-3, (2) 2B
Elwood 4, Logansport 3 (9)
--Cornwell (E) 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI (GWRBI)
Shenandoah 20, Randolph Southern 3
--Stanley (S) 4-5, 4 R, HR
Northwestern 7, Madison-Grant 1
