Boys Basketball

(Tue) Colonial 61, Indiana Christian Academy 53

Lapel 74, Elwood 39

--Br. Judge (L) 16 points, 2 steals

--Retherford (E) 13 points, 3 assists

Boys Swimming

University 100, Elwood 61

Girls Basketball

(Tue) Indiana Christian Academy 57, Colonial 9

Frankton 57, Eastern 9

--Sperry (F) 12 points, 10 rebounds

Randolph Southern 45, Daleville 35

Girls Swimming

Elwood 147, University 74

Middle School Basketball

(Tue) Indiana Christian Academy 27, Colonial 15

Wrestling

Anderson 42, Lapel 30

Tags

Trending Video