Boys Basketball
(Tue) Colonial 61, Indiana Christian Academy 53
Lapel 74, Elwood 39
--Br. Judge (L) 16 points, 2 steals
--Retherford (E) 13 points, 3 assists
Boys Swimming
University 100, Elwood 61
Girls Basketball
(Tue) Indiana Christian Academy 57, Colonial 9
Frankton 57, Eastern 9
--Sperry (F) 12 points, 10 rebounds
Randolph Southern 45, Daleville 35
Girls Swimming
Elwood 147, University 74
Middle School Basketball
(Tue) Indiana Christian Academy 27, Colonial 15
Wrestling
Anderson 42, Lapel 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.