Monday's Results
Baseball
Delta 10, Alexandria 0 (6)
--Matthews (A) 1-2
Boys Golf
Yorktown 163, Daleville 208, Cowan 243
--Brosher (D) 46
Boys Track and Field
Daleville 57.5, Alexandria 52.5, Wes-Del 43
--Neff (D) 100, Long Jump, High Jump
--Greene (A) 110 hurdles
Girls Tennis
Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Shenandoah 3, Knightstown 2
--1S Berrier (K) def Patterson (S) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)
--2S Walters (K) def Sherman (S) 7-5, 6-3
--3S Griffis (S) def Pruitt (K) 6-2, 6-2
--1D Nation/Wilkinson (S) def Ahrendt/Compton (K) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Allen/Zody (S) def Hollars/Waggoner (K) 6-1, 6-1
Girls Track and Field
Daleville 69, Alexandria 42, Wes-Del 38
--Sizemore (D) 100, 200, Long Jump
--Thomas (A) 3200
Softball
Alexandria 6, Eastern 4 (8)
--M. Standridge (A) 2-4, 2 R, RBI
Shelbyville 9, Pendleton Heights 6
--Shelton (PH) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Wapahani 11, Shenandoah 1 (6)
--Lowder (S) 1-3, HR
Blue River 6, Daleville 5
Boys Golf
Shenandoah 185, Hagerstown 201
--Zody (S) 42 (Medalist)
Boys Track and Field
Eastbrook 79, Blackford 52, Alexandria 24
Mississinewa 97, Madison-Grant 41, Elwood 22
--Wedmore (MG) shot put, discus
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 5, Hamilton Heights 0
--1S Hiser (A) def Maiden (H) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Hosier (A) def Steffen (H) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Pyle (A) def Kelley (H) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Stinefield/Dungan def Martin/Dodson (H) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler def Smith/Mansfield (H) 6-0, 6-0
Frankton 4, Muncie Burris 1
Yorktown 3, Anderson 2
Girls Track and Field
Eastbrook 72, Blackford 49, Alexandria 35
Mississinewa 62, Madison-Grant 51, Elwood 35
--Ewer (MG) Pole vault, 200
Madison County Softball Tournament--First Round
Alexandria 9, Lapel 5
--Parker (A) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 7 IP, 1 ER
--Carpenter (L) 2-4, HR
Pendleton Heights 9, Madison-Grant 4
--Scott (PH) 3-5, HR, 2 RBI
--Bowland (MG) 2-4, 2B, R
Frankton 5, Elwood 2
--Cornwell (E) 2-3, 2B, RBI
--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 4 K
Nick Muller Baseball Tournament--First Round
Anderson 11, Liberty Christian 1 (6)
--Lee (A) 3-4, 2 RBI
--Smith (LC) 1-3, RBI
Madison-Grant 17, Anderson Prep 2
Lapel 7, Alexandria 5
--Imel (L) 2 RBI, 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 10 K
--Pratt (A) 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Softball
Wapahani 7, Shenandoah 6
