Monday's Results

Baseball

Delta 10, Alexandria 0 (6)

--Matthews (A) 1-2

Boys Golf

Yorktown 163, Daleville 208, Cowan 243

--Brosher (D) 46

Boys Track and Field

Daleville 57.5, Alexandria 52.5, Wes-Del 43

--Neff (D) 100, Long Jump, High Jump

--Greene (A) 110 hurdles

Girls Tennis

Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Shenandoah 3, Knightstown 2

--1S Berrier (K) def Patterson (S) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

--2S Walters (K) def Sherman (S) 7-5, 6-3

--3S Griffis (S) def Pruitt (K) 6-2, 6-2

--1D Nation/Wilkinson (S) def Ahrendt/Compton (K) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Allen/Zody (S) def Hollars/Waggoner (K) 6-1, 6-1

Girls Track and Field

Daleville 69, Alexandria 42, Wes-Del 38

--Sizemore (D) 100, 200, Long Jump

--Thomas (A) 3200

Softball

Alexandria 6, Eastern 4 (8)

--M. Standridge (A) 2-4, 2 R, RBI

Shelbyville 9, Pendleton Heights 6

--Shelton (PH) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Wapahani 11, Shenandoah 1 (6)

--Lowder (S) 1-3, HR

Blue River 6, Daleville 5

Boys Golf

Shenandoah 185, Hagerstown 201

--Zody (S) 42 (Medalist)

Boys Track and Field

Eastbrook 79, Blackford 52, Alexandria 24

Mississinewa 97, Madison-Grant 41, Elwood 22

--Wedmore (MG) shot put, discus

Girls Tennis

Alexandria 5, Hamilton Heights 0

--1S Hiser (A) def Maiden (H) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Hosier (A) def Steffen (H) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Pyle (A) def Kelley (H) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Stinefield/Dungan def Martin/Dodson (H) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Honeycutt/Schuyler def Smith/Mansfield (H) 6-0, 6-0

Frankton 4, Muncie Burris 1

Yorktown 3, Anderson 2

Girls Track and Field

Eastbrook 72, Blackford 49, Alexandria 35

Mississinewa 62, Madison-Grant 51, Elwood 35

--Ewer (MG) Pole vault, 200

Madison County Softball Tournament--First Round

Alexandria 9, Lapel 5

--Parker (A) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 7 IP, 1 ER

--Carpenter (L) 2-4, HR

Pendleton Heights 9, Madison-Grant 4

--Scott (PH) 3-5, HR, 2 RBI

--Bowland (MG) 2-4, 2B, R

Frankton 5, Elwood 2

--Cornwell (E) 2-3, 2B, RBI

--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 4 K

Nick Muller Baseball Tournament--First Round

Anderson 11, Liberty Christian 1 (6)

--Lee (A) 3-4, 2 RBI

--Smith (LC) 1-3, RBI

Madison-Grant 17, Anderson Prep 2

Lapel 7, Alexandria 5

--Imel (L) 2 RBI, 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 10 K

--Pratt (A) 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Softball

Wapahani 7, Shenandoah 6

