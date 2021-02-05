Boys Basketball

Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf School 22

--Leisure (D) 11 points, 11 assists

Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 39 (At Taylor)

Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19

--Turner (MG) 5 points

Sectional 40 (At Alexandria)

Alexandria 78, Lapel 59

Frankton 57, Elwood 25

--Webb (F) 12 points

--Crawford (E) 10 points

Sectional 41 (At Union County)

Shenandoah 44, Union County 26

--Hill (S) 21 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals

Sectional 55 (At Tri-Central)

Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21

Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21

