Boys Basketball
Daleville 71, Indiana Deaf School 22
--Leisure (D) 11 points, 11 assists
Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 39 (At Taylor)
Tipton 66, Madison-Grant 19
--Turner (MG) 5 points
Sectional 40 (At Alexandria)
Alexandria 78, Lapel 59
Frankton 57, Elwood 25
--Webb (F) 12 points
--Crawford (E) 10 points
Sectional 41 (At Union County)
Shenandoah 44, Union County 26
--Hill (S) 21 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals
Sectional 55 (At Tri-Central)
Tri-Central 73, Liberty Christian 21
Cowan 64, Anderson Prep Academy 21
