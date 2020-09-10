Boys Soccer

Richmond 2, Anderson 2 (2OT) 

--Richmond wins 4-3 on penalty kicks

Boys Tennis

Lapel 5, Frankton 0

Shenandoah 3, Pendleton Heights 2

Hamilton Heights 5, Alexandria 0

Muncie Burris 4, Elwood 1

Girls Golf

(Wed) Greenfield-Central 176, Pendleton Heights 208

Alexandria 189, Wapahani 194

--Cuneo (A) 43 (co-medalist)

Daleville 197, Blue River Valley 211, Cambridge City Lincoln 237

--Allen (D) 44 (medalist)

Shenandoah 186, Centerville 202

--Craig (S) 39 (medalist)

Girls Soccer

Knightstown 8, Anderson 2

North Central 2, Pendleton Heights 1

Madison County Volleyball Pool Play

Pool A at Frankton

--Frankton 2, Anderson Prep 0

--Madison-Grant 2, Anderson Prep 0

--Frankton 2, Madison-Grant 1

Pool B at Pendleton Heights

--Pendleton Heights 2, Anderson 0

--Lapel 2, Anderson 0

--Pendleton Heights 2, Lapel 0

Pool C at Elwood

--Alexandria 2, Elwood 0

--Alexandria 2, Liberty Christian 0

--Elwood 2, Liberty Christian 0

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Union 1

Tags

Recommended for you