Boys Soccer
Richmond 2, Anderson 2 (2OT)
--Richmond wins 4-3 on penalty kicks
Boys Tennis
Lapel 5, Frankton 0
Shenandoah 3, Pendleton Heights 2
Hamilton Heights 5, Alexandria 0
Muncie Burris 4, Elwood 1
Girls Golf
(Wed) Greenfield-Central 176, Pendleton Heights 208
Alexandria 189, Wapahani 194
--Cuneo (A) 43 (co-medalist)
Daleville 197, Blue River Valley 211, Cambridge City Lincoln 237
--Allen (D) 44 (medalist)
Shenandoah 186, Centerville 202
--Craig (S) 39 (medalist)
Girls Soccer
Knightstown 8, Anderson 2
North Central 2, Pendleton Heights 1
Madison County Volleyball Pool Play
Pool A at Frankton
--Frankton 2, Anderson Prep 0
--Madison-Grant 2, Anderson Prep 0
--Frankton 2, Madison-Grant 1
Pool B at Pendleton Heights
--Pendleton Heights 2, Anderson 0
--Lapel 2, Anderson 0
--Pendleton Heights 2, Lapel 0
Pool C at Elwood
--Alexandria 2, Elwood 0
--Alexandria 2, Liberty Christian 0
--Elwood 2, Liberty Christian 0
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Union 1
