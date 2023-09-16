Boys Cross Country
Tipton Invitational--Cass 40, Lapel 63, Hamilton Heights 76, Tipton 95, Eastern 110, Frankton 112
--Smith (F) 2nd
--Nickelson (L) 5th
Jim Leffler Invitational (at Yorktown)--Lawrence North 29, Yorktown 55, Madison-Grant 110, Muncie Central 125, Muncie Burris 128, Cowan 177, Daleville 181, Jay County 197, Anderson 215, Wes-Del 228
--Hofherr (M-G) 11th
--Proctor (A) 18th
--N. Colvin (D) 28th
Flashrock Invitational (at Carmel)--Harrison 90, Carroll 105, Pendleton Heights 132, Marion 139, Lafayette Jeff 147, Maconaquah 165, Franklin Community 188, Cathedral 198, Batesville 231, Heritage Christian 260, Norwell 263, Northeastern 311, Ben Davis 328, Warren Central 333, Park Tudor 393, Delta 393, Huntington North 425, Mississinewa 570, Covenant Christian 578, Western Boone 583, Frankfort 588, Connersville 617, Lawrence Central 679
--Coggins (PH) 2nd
Eastern Hancock Invitational--Eastern Hancock 34, Hagerstown 42, Wisdom Builders 60, Anderson Prep Academy 87
--Settlemyer (APA) 9th
Boys Soccer
Shortridge 4, Liberty Christian 1
--Draper (LC) assist
Hamilton Heights 10, Lapel 1
Pendleton Heights 3, Heritage Christian 2
Kokomo 3, Anderson 1
Boys Tennis
Yorktown Invitational
--Yorktown 3, Lapel 2
--Homestead Blue 3, Lapel 2
--Lapel 3, Mississinewa 2
Henry County Championship
--Shenandoah 20, Knightstown 17
Girls Cross Country
Tipton Invitational--Hamilton Heights 15, Frankton 56, Eastern 79, Western 90
--Combs (Lapel) 8th
--Karnes-Hatfield (F) 9th
Jim Leffler Invitational (at Yorktown)--Lawrence North 41, Yorktown 44, Daleville 68, Shenandoah 104, Muncie Burris 108
--Norris (D) 1st
--Keffer (D) 4th
--Hill (S) 8th
--Winchester (Madison-Grant) 28th
Flashrock Championship (at Carmel)--Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 80, Hamilton Southeastern 89, Noblesville 100, North Central 112, Carroll 169, Carmel 186, Westfield 223, East Central 249, Warsaw 268, Avon 282, Harrison 285, Guerin Catholic 345, Cathedral 353, Franklin Community 384, Batesville 399, Pendleton Heights 399, Zionsville 436, Maconaquah 466, Lebanon 492, Norwell 545
--Jarrell (PH) 2nd
Eastern Hancock Invitational--Wisdom Builders 15
--Hosier (Alexandria) 2nd
--Fulton (Anderson Prep) 8th
Football
Elwood 22, Blackford 12
Mississinewa 35, Frankton 6
Madison-Grant 43, Oak Hill 19
Alexandria 42, Eastbrook 20
Girls Golf Sectionals
At Muncie Central (Crestview)--Delta 349, Wapahani 370, Yorktown 375, Daleville 381, Winchester 391, Wes-Del 393, Monroe Central 410, Blue River Valley 460, Muncie Central Inc., Union City Inc., Jay County Inc.
--Gick (D) 75 (+3) Advances to Regional
--Av. Capes (D) 86 (+14) Advances to Regional
At Eastbrook (Arbor Trace)--Southwood 377, Northfield 381, Wabash 401, Southern Wells 412, Huntington North 414, Oak Hill 420, Eastbrook 421, Mississinewa 445, Madison-Grant Inc.
--Horn (M-G) 101
Girls Soccer
Pendleton Heights 8, Delta 0
--DeShong (PH) 2 goals
Volleyball
Marion 3, Anderson 0
Richmond 3, Anderson 0
Frankfort Invitational
--Madison-Grant 2, Parke Heritage 0 (25-16, 25-23)
--Madison-Grant 2, Frankfort 1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-11)
--Benton Central 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-1, 25-14)
Panther Invitational (at Knightstown)
--Knightstown 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-12)