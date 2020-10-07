Boys Soccer Sectional (at Anderson Preparatory Academy)
Liberty Christian 7, Tri-Central 1
--Josh. Cabello (LC) 4 goals
Boys Soccer Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)
Fishers 9, Anderson 0
Boys Tennis Regional (at Marion)
Delta 5, Lapel 0
--1S Southerland (D) def Erwin (L) 6-2, 6-1
--2S Zacek (D) def I. Bair (L) 7-5, 6-3
--3S Altobella (D) def Gooding (L) 6-1, 6-1
--1D Boyle/Jackson (D) def Renihan/L. Bair (L) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Ashton/Windsor (D) def Bailey/Thalls (L) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Boys Tennis Doubles Tournament Sectional
Fuqua/Scott (Mississinewa) def Wilson/Metzger (Madison-Grant) 6-1, 6-2
Volleyball
(Mon) New Castle 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-8)
Monroe Central 3, Daleville 1 (25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-10)
Pendleton Heights 3, Alexandria 0
New Palestine 3, Lapel 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-15)
