Boys Basketball
Daleville 78, Southern Wells 59
--Johnson (D) 30 points, 7 rebounds
Boys Swimming
Mt. Vernon 114, Pendleton Heights 72
Girls Basketball
Park Tudor 73, Liberty Christian 17
Eastern Hancock 57, Daleville 21
Pendleton Heights 76, Connersville 24
--Brunnemer (PH) 22 points
Lapel 62, Muncie Central 52
--Allman (L) 22 points
Tri 61, Madison-Grant 59 (2 OT)
--Moore (MG) 11 points
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 140, Mt. Vernon 46
Wrestling
(Wed) Hagerstown 28, Shenandoah 18
Taylor 48, Elwood 30
Noblesville 44, Alexandria 32
Frankton 36, Eastern 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.