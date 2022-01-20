Boys Basketball

Daleville 78, Southern Wells 59

--Johnson (D) 30 points, 7 rebounds

Boys Swimming

Mt. Vernon 114, Pendleton Heights 72

Girls Basketball

Park Tudor 73, Liberty Christian 17

Eastern Hancock 57, Daleville 21

Pendleton Heights 76, Connersville 24

--Brunnemer (PH) 22 points

Lapel 62, Muncie Central 52

--Allman (L) 22 points

Tri 61, Madison-Grant 59 (2 OT)

--Moore (MG) 11 points

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 140, Mt. Vernon 46

Wrestling

(Wed) Hagerstown 28, Shenandoah 18

Taylor 48, Elwood 30

Noblesville 44, Alexandria 32

Frankton 36, Eastern 34

