Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 6, Tri 1
--Josh. Cabello (LC) 3 goals
Pendleton Heights 3, Hamilton Heights 2
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 5, Elwood 0
Madison-Grant 5, Wabash 0
Marion 3, Lapel 2
Hamilton Heights 3, Pendleton Heights 2
Girls Golf
Alexandria 190, Shenandoah 200
--Cuneo (A) 42 (medalist)
--Craig (S) 44
Daleville 192, Wapahani 195
--Allen (D) 42
Girls Soccer
(Wed) Pendleton Heights 3, Pike 3
--Browning (PH) 3 goals
Volleyball
(Wed) Pendleton Heights 3, Anderson 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-5)
--Ross (PH) 7 kills, 13 aces
Christel House Academy 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-18)
Shenandoah 3, Anderson 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-16)
Pendleton Heights 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-12)
--A. Ross (PH) 15 kills, 4 aces
--Hiatt (MG) 3 kills, assist
Frankton 3, Blackford 0
Tri-Central 3, Elwood 1 (21-25, 25-8, 25-11, 25-19)
--Hughes (E) 42 digs, 3 aces
