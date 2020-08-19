Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 6, Tri 1

--Josh. Cabello (LC) 3 goals

Pendleton Heights 3, Hamilton Heights 2

Boys Tennis

Shenandoah 5, Elwood 0

Madison-Grant 5, Wabash 0

Marion 3, Lapel 2

Hamilton Heights 3, Pendleton Heights 2

Girls Golf

Alexandria 190, Shenandoah 200

--Cuneo (A) 42 (medalist)

--Craig (S) 44

Daleville 192, Wapahani 195

--Allen (D) 42

Girls Soccer

(Wed) Pendleton Heights 3, Pike 3

--Browning (PH) 3 goals

Volleyball

(Wed) Pendleton Heights 3, Anderson 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-5)

--Ross (PH) 7 kills, 13 aces

Christel House Academy 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-18)

Shenandoah 3, Anderson 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-16)

Pendleton Heights 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-12)

--A. Ross (PH) 15 kills, 4 aces

--Hiatt (MG) 3 kills, assist

Frankton 3, Blackford 0

Tri-Central 3, Elwood 1 (21-25, 25-8, 25-11, 25-19)

--Hughes (E) 42 digs, 3 aces

