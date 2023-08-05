Girls Golf
(Fri) Frankton 190, Oak Hill 223
--Sperry (F) 41 (medalist)
(Fri) Mississinewa 235, Madison-Grant Inc.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 10:40 am
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Let's talk Colts! Horseshoes & Hand Grenades is a weekly podcast by CNHI Sports Indiana Colts beat writer George Bremer. New season begins the night before the draft!
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.