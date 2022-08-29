Monday's Results

Volleyball

Hamilton Heights 3, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-11)

Winchester 3, Elwood 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-14)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Eastern 23, Madison-Grant 38

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 3, Seton Catholic 2 (OT)

--Tapia (LC) GW goal

Hamilton Heights 4, Anderson 3

--Rivera-Polanco (A) 2 goals

Greenfield-Central 5, Pendleton Heights 0

Tri-Central 9, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0

Frankton 4, Muncie Burris 1

Elwood 5, Anderson 0

Girls Cross Country

Eastern 24, Madison-Grant 32 

Girls Golf

Blue River Valley 212, Shenandoah 222, Randolph Southern Inc.

Northfield 218, Elwood 239

--Laub (E) 58

Lapel 191, Tipton 203, Alexandria 228

--Beeson (L) 36 (E) Medalist

--Kellams (A) 50

Noblesville 169, Pendleton Heights 214, Kokomo 234

Girls Soccer

Lapel 1, Scecina 1

--Davis (L) goal

Volleyball

Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-16)

--Grile (PH) 13 kills

--Paska (L) 8 kills, 4 aces

Alexandria 3, Blackford 1 (25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15)

Eastbrook 3, Madison-Grant 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14)

Frankton 3, Hamilton Heights 2 (23-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 16-14)

