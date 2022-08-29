Monday's Results
Volleyball
Hamilton Heights 3, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-11)
Winchester 3, Elwood 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-14)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Eastern 23, Madison-Grant 38
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 3, Seton Catholic 2 (OT)
--Tapia (LC) GW goal
Hamilton Heights 4, Anderson 3
--Rivera-Polanco (A) 2 goals
Greenfield-Central 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Tri-Central 9, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0
Frankton 4, Muncie Burris 1
Elwood 5, Anderson 0
Girls Cross Country
Eastern 24, Madison-Grant 32
Girls Golf
Blue River Valley 212, Shenandoah 222, Randolph Southern Inc.
Northfield 218, Elwood 239
--Laub (E) 58
Lapel 191, Tipton 203, Alexandria 228
--Beeson (L) 36 (E) Medalist
--Kellams (A) 50
Noblesville 169, Pendleton Heights 214, Kokomo 234
Girls Soccer
Lapel 1, Scecina 1
--Davis (L) goal
Volleyball
Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-16)
--Grile (PH) 13 kills
--Paska (L) 8 kills, 4 aces
Alexandria 3, Blackford 1 (25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15)
Eastbrook 3, Madison-Grant 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14)
Frankton 3, Hamilton Heights 2 (23-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 16-14)