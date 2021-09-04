Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Purple Boys)--Columbia City 49, Lawrence North 84, Pendleton Heights 129, Leo 131, Concord 172, Muncie Central 220, Norwell 232, Richmond 240, New Castle 240, West Noble 248, Maconaquah 276, New Palestine 315, Delta 318, Ft. Wayne Snider 324, Marion 325, Ft. Wayne Wayne 408
--Carpenter (PH) 4th
Marion Invitational (Boys)--Westview 70, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 84, Northwestern 90, Frankton 137, Churubusco 175, Cardinal Ritter 192, Muncie Burris 211, Eastern Hancock 248, Madison-Grant 255, Tipton 271, Lapel 276, Clinton Prairie 287, Southwood 291, Eastern 293, Adams Central 320, Southern Wells 348, Purdue Polytechnic 446
--Price (Liberty Christian) 3rd
--C.Smith (Lapel) 4th
--H.Smith (Frankton) 6th
--Ewer (Madison-Grant) 42nd
Union City Invitational--Rushville 36, Centerville 38, Blue River Valley 81, Union City 101, Cowan 114
--Settlemyer (Anderson Prep) 28th
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 4, Yorktown 1
--Tapia (LC) goal
Boys Tennis
Connersville 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Bowers (PH) def Brown (C) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 10-5
--2S Brannon (C) def Mills (PH) 6-3, 6-3
--3S Williams (C) def Perny (PH) 6-4, 6-2
--1D McCarrell/Shipley (C) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-3, 1-6, 10-6
--2D Morris/DeBoard (C) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 6-3, 3-6, 13-11
Marion 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Spitzer (M) def Bowers (PH) 6-3, 6-0
--2S Maki (M) def Mills (PH) 6-2, 6-0
--3S Sebastian (M) def Perny (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Ryan/Spitzer (M) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Metzger/Terhune (M) 6-2, 6-2
Girls Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Girls)--Wes-Del 85, Churubusco 90, Westview 106, Northwestern 118, Eastern 126, Clinton Prairie 154, Cardinal Ritter 154, Muncie Burris 177, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 187, Southern Wells 208, Madison-Grant 226
--Combs (Lapel) 13th
--Cline (Frankton) 22nd
--Ewer (Madison-Grant) 48th
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 68th
Marion Invitational (Purple Girls)--Elkhart 92, Mt. Vernon 104, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 123, Pendleton Heights 135, Richmond 183, Angola 190, West Noble 207, Columbia City 228, Norwell 233, Maconaquah 244, Dekalb 250, Bellmont 266, Ft. Wayne Snider 328, Concord 341, New Castle 363, Marion 446, Heritage 456
--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 1st
Volleyball
North Central Invitational
--Pendleton Heights 2, Columbus North 0 (25-14, 25-12)--Championship
--Pendleton Heights 2, Perry Meridian 0 (26-24, 25-16)
----Wright (PH) 1000th career assist
--Pendleton Heights 2, North Central 0 (25-14, 25-19)
League of Legends Tournament (at Ft. Wayne)
--Daleville 2, Southwood 1 (25-22, 16-25, 15-13)--Championship
----Voss (D) 14 kills
--Daleville 2, Carroll (Flora) 0 (25-17, 25-9)
----Isom (D) 11 digs
--Daleville 2, Ft. Wayne South 0 (25-9, 25-13)
----E.Finley (D) 9 assists
--Daleville 2, Ft. Wayne North 0 (25-10, 25-18)
----Andreassa (D) 3 kills, 5 aces
Liberty Christian Invitational
--Liberty Christian 2, Christel House 0 (25-16, 25-13)
--Liberty Christian 2, Union 0 (25-19, 25-23)--Championship
