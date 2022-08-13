Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Blue River Valley Earlybird Invitational--Northeastern 24, Horizon Christian 50, Blue River Valley 71, Blackford 105, Shenandoah 120
--Reese (Elwood) 8th
--Troxel (Shenandoah) 14th
Norwell Invitational--Norwell 68, Eastbrook 95, Bluffton 104, Bellmont 109, Southern Wells 159, New Haven 164, Adams Central 167, Garrett 171, Lakewood Park Christian 187, Blackhawk Christian 211, Alexandria 258
--H. Smith (Frankton) 4th
--Hill (Alexandria) 33rd
Boys Tennis
New Castle 5, Alexandria 0
Knightstown 3, Alexandria 2
Frankton 4, Hamilton Heights 1
University 4, Frankton 1
Girls Cross Country
Blue River Valley Invitational--Blackford 40, Blue River Valley 43, Randolph Southern 53, Elwood 77
--Foor (Elwood) 9th
--Cooper (Shenandoah) 21st
Norwell Invitational--Norwell 39, Leo 49, Eastbrook 71, Adams Central 76, Bellmont 144, Fremont 170, New Haven 187, Garrett 194, Bluffton 230
--Thomas (Alexandria) 14th
--Croy (Frankton) 41st
Girls Golf
Delaware County Championship--Yorktown 376, Delta 379, Daleville 405, Wapahani 441, Wes-Del 464
--Gick (Daleville) 92
Shenandoah Invitational--Frankton 377, University 387, Tri-West 413, Alexandria 414, Shenandoah 417, Winchester 422, Guerin Catholic 470
--Wenger (Frankton) 83 (Medalist)
--Chandler (Shenandoah) 83 (Medalist)
--Dean (Frankton) 88
--Crum (Alexandria) 94
Lapel Invitational--Noblesville 288, Hamilton Southeastern 327, Northwood 348, Westfield 366, Richmond 369, Franklin County 370, Lapel 380, New Palestine 382, Tipton 384, Heritage Christian 392, Pendleton Heights 404, Greenfield-Central 411, Hagerstown 458, New Castle 463, Hamilton Heights Inc.
--Beeson (Lapel) 77
--Jenkins (Pendleton Heights) 96
Girls Soccer
Guerin Catholic 3, Pendleton Heights 1
--Prickett (PH) goal
Volleyball
Elwood 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-23, 25-22, 28-26)
--Bryan (E) 10 kills
--Garcia (E) 25 assists