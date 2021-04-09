Baseball
Anderson 2, Hamilton Heights 0
--Brooks (A) 6 IP, 3 H, 11 K
Wes-Del 2, Shenandoah 1
--Surface (S) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 K
Park Tudor 22, Lapel 9 (5)
--Allman (L) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI
Boys Track and Field
(Thur) Eastern 82, Northwestern 74, Elwood 8
Girls Tennis
Mississinewa 4, Anderson 1
Connersville 3, Shenandoah 2
--1S Ellis (C) def Patterson (S) 6-3, 6-1
--2S Baker (C) def Sherman (S) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Dafler (C) def Buskirk (S) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Nation/Wilkinson (S) def Fuller/Garrison (C) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Allen/Zody (S) def Kibbey/Wilson (C) 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 6-4
Girls Track and Field
(Thur) Eastern 71, Northwestern 70, Elwood 16
Softball
Shenandoah 9, Wes-Del 1
