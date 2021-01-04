Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Madison County Tournament 1st Round

Liberty Christian 56, Anderson 54

--Nunn (LC) 23 points, 8 rebounds

--Glazebrooks (A) 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Pendleton Heights 65, Alexandria 50

--Dunham (PH) 15 points

--Orick (A) 19 points

Frankton 55, Elwood 27

--Schwinn (F) 12 points, 5 rebounds

--Robison (E) 14 points, 2 assists

Lapel 69, Anderson Prep 38

--Langford (A) 11 points, 4 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 72, Union 19

Madison County Tournament 1st Round

Anderson 76, Liberty Christian 26

--Goodwin (A) 9 points, 7 steals

--Rees (LC) 11 points, 18 rebounds

Frankton 67, Elwood 23

--Gardner (F) 21 points

Pendleton Heights 67, Alexandria 54

--Rosenkrans (PH) 21 points

--VanBlair (A) 19 points

Lapel 81, Anderson Prep 10

Tuesday's Results

Boys Swimming

Liberty Christian 58, Elwood 23

Girls Basketball

Blackford 37, Madison-Grant 27

--Turner (MG) 16 points

Wapahani 52, Daleville 32

Girls Swimming

Elwood 84, Liberty Christian 24

Wrestling

Anderson 51, Alexandria 18

At Centerville

--Lapel 54, Union City 18

--Lapel 54, Knightstown 12

--Centerville 64, Lapel 18

