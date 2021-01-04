Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Madison County Tournament 1st Round
Liberty Christian 56, Anderson 54
--Nunn (LC) 23 points, 8 rebounds
--Glazebrooks (A) 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Pendleton Heights 65, Alexandria 50
--Dunham (PH) 15 points
--Orick (A) 19 points
Frankton 55, Elwood 27
--Schwinn (F) 12 points, 5 rebounds
--Robison (E) 14 points, 2 assists
Lapel 69, Anderson Prep 38
--Langford (A) 11 points, 4 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 72, Union 19
Madison County Tournament 1st Round
Anderson 76, Liberty Christian 26
--Goodwin (A) 9 points, 7 steals
--Rees (LC) 11 points, 18 rebounds
Frankton 67, Elwood 23
--Gardner (F) 21 points
Pendleton Heights 67, Alexandria 54
--Rosenkrans (PH) 21 points
--VanBlair (A) 19 points
Lapel 81, Anderson Prep 10
Tuesday's Results
Boys Swimming
Liberty Christian 58, Elwood 23
Girls Basketball
Blackford 37, Madison-Grant 27
--Turner (MG) 16 points
Wapahani 52, Daleville 32
Girls Swimming
Elwood 84, Liberty Christian 24
Wrestling
Anderson 51, Alexandria 18
At Centerville
--Lapel 54, Union City 18
--Lapel 54, Knightstown 12
--Centerville 64, Lapel 18
