Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Norwell Invitational--Belmont 37, Garrett 78, Norwell 97, Bluffton 127, Blackhawk Christian 157, Frankton 166, Lakewood Park Christian 188, New Haven 213, Fremont 213, Southern Wells 235, Adams Central 256, Alexandria 260, Bishop Luers Inc.
--Smith (F) 5th
--Hill (A) 39th
Blue River Valley Early Bird Invitational--Northeastern 18, Blue River Valley 50, Blackford 80, Horizon Christian 88
--Tackett (Elwood) 13th
--Renz (Shenandoah) 24th
Boys Tennis
Hamilton Heights Husky Invitational
Heritage Christian 5, Madison-Grant 0
Madison-Grant 5, Frankton 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Walls (F) 6-1, 6-4
--2S Fox (MG) def S. Barr (F) 6-1, 6-4
--3S Richards (MG) def Maines (F) 6-0, 3-6, 10-2
--1D Hull/Metzger (MG) def M. Barr/Hartley (F) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
--2D Pax/Evans (MG) def Sutton/Alexander (F) 6-0, 6-4
New Castle Season Kickoff Invitational
New Castle 5, Alexandria 0
Knightstown 5, Alexandria 0
Girls Cross Country
Norwell Invitational--Leo 25, Adams Central 80, Norwell 98, Bellmont 102, Blackhawk Christian 144, Alexandria 162, Garrett 167, Bluffton 196, New Haven 225, Bishop Luers 254, Southern Wells Inc., Lakewood Park Christian Inc., Frankton Inc., Fremont Inc.
--Thomas (A) 14th
--Sheward (F) 53rd
Blue River Valley Early Bird Invitational--Blackford 29, Shenandoah 40, Blue River Valley 62
--Hill (S) 3rd
--Foor (Elwood) 8th
Girls Golf
Elwood Invitational--University 303, Winchester 417, Frankton 434, Guerin Catholic 451, Shenandoah 456, Alexandria 470, Monroe Central 471, Elwood 487, Greenwood Christian 489
--Dean (F) 95
--Chandler (S) 98
--Crum (A) 109
--Savage (E) 110
Lapel Invitational--Hamilton Southeastern 301, Noblesville 314, Lapel 329, Batesville 333, Westfield JV 336, Richmond 342, NorthWood 343, Heritage Christian 349, Park Tudor 356, Hamilton Heights 369, Pendleton Heights 372, Greenfield-Central 376, Franklin County 377, New Palestine 380, Hagerstown 432, Marion inc.
--Beeson (L) 66 (Medalist)
--Renihan (L) 77
--Wiggins (PH) 90
--K. McKenney (PH) 91
Delaware County Championship--Delta 385, Yorktown 400, Daleville 414, Wapahani 459, Wes-Del 479
--Denney (Daleville) 100
--Capes (Daleville) 103
Volleyball
Monroe Central 3, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-20)
