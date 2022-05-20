Baseball
(Thur) Park Tudor 20, Anderson Prep 4 (5)
--Hornocker (A) 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI
(Thur) Eastern 15, Elwood 5
--Jetty (E) 2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI
(Thur) Lapel 5, Mississinewa 1
--Harper (L) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 16 K
Pendleton Heights 15, Connersville 6
--Gilmet (PH) 3-5, (2) 2B, HR, 4 RBI
Alexandria 12, Tipton 9
--McGuire (A) 3-6, 2B, R, 5 RBI
Mississinewa 14, Anderson 11
Boys Golf
(Thur) Delta 157, Alexandria 183
--Harpe (A) 41
Girls Tennis Sectionals
Sectional 14 (at New Castle)
New Castle 4, Shenandoah 1
Sectional 37 (at Anderson)
Alexandria 5, Elwood 0
Lapel 4, Frankton 1
Softball
Elwood 5, Eastern 3
--Crawford (E) 2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Mississinewa 9, Alexandria 1
--Hosier (A) 1-3
Northeastern 17, Daleville 7 (5)
--V.Pattengale (D) 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI
Lapel 7, Oak Hill 6
--Gore (L) 2-3, HR
Pendleton Heights 7, Fishers 4
--Clark (PH) 2-2, HR, 3 RBI
Liberty Christian 12, Traders Point 6
--Blower (LC) 2-3, R, 3 RBI