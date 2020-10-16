Football
Eastbrook 61, Madison-Grant 8
Pendleton Heights 55, Shelbyville 8
Logansport 38, Anderson 8
Mississinewa 56, Elwood 6
Alexandria 48, Frankton 34
Monroe Central 28, Shenandoah 7
Lapel 39, Eastern Hancock 21
