Saturday's Results

Girls Basketball

Sheridan 56, Elwood 10

Liberty Christian 38, Providence Cristo Rey 17

Shenandoah 45, Cambridge City Lincoln 26

Pendleton Heights 60, Frankton 34

--K. Warfel (PH) 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals

--Bates (F) 11 points, 5 steals

Anderson 44, Connersville 39

Wapahani 66, Daleville 17

Wrestling

Rex Leavitt Invitational (At Elwood)

--Alexandria 66, Ft. Wayne Southside 18

--Delta 78, Elwood 6

--Alexandria 66, Elwood 15

--Alexandria 41, Delta 40

--Delta 54, Frankton 24

--Frankton 67, Lapel 12

--Frankton 60, Union City 13

--Greenfield-Central 69, Frankton 7

--Greenfield-Central 56, Alexandria 20

--Lapel 30, Union City 24

--Lapel 48, Elwood 18

--Lapel 47, Ft. Wayne Southside 24

--Greenfield Central 75, Lapel 6

--Ft. Wayne Southside 36, Elwood 27

--Union City 30, Elwood 12

Taylor Invitational

--Madison-Grant 54, Taylor 18

--Madison-Grant 42, Marion 33

--Harrison 39, Madison-Grant 36

--Madison-Grant 60, Frontier 12

--North Miami 48, Madison-Grant 36

Broncos Super Duals (at Daleville)

--Daleville 48, Blackford 18

Hamilton Heights Super Six

--Pendleton Heights 42, North Central 40

--Pendleton Heights 60, Tipton 18

--Hamilton Heights 43, Pendleton Heights 33

--Noblesville 48, Pendleton Heights 24

