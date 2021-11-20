Saturday's Results
Girls Basketball
Sheridan 56, Elwood 10
Liberty Christian 38, Providence Cristo Rey 17
Shenandoah 45, Cambridge City Lincoln 26
Pendleton Heights 60, Frankton 34
--K. Warfel (PH) 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals
--Bates (F) 11 points, 5 steals
Anderson 44, Connersville 39
Wapahani 66, Daleville 17
Wrestling
Rex Leavitt Invitational (At Elwood)
--Alexandria 66, Ft. Wayne Southside 18
--Delta 78, Elwood 6
--Alexandria 66, Elwood 15
--Alexandria 41, Delta 40
--Delta 54, Frankton 24
--Frankton 67, Lapel 12
--Frankton 60, Union City 13
--Greenfield-Central 69, Frankton 7
--Greenfield-Central 56, Alexandria 20
--Lapel 30, Union City 24
--Lapel 48, Elwood 18
--Lapel 47, Ft. Wayne Southside 24
--Greenfield Central 75, Lapel 6
--Ft. Wayne Southside 36, Elwood 27
--Union City 30, Elwood 12
Taylor Invitational
--Madison-Grant 54, Taylor 18
--Madison-Grant 42, Marion 33
--Harrison 39, Madison-Grant 36
--Madison-Grant 60, Frontier 12
--North Miami 48, Madison-Grant 36
Broncos Super Duals (at Daleville)
--Daleville 48, Blackford 18
Hamilton Heights Super Six
--Pendleton Heights 42, North Central 40
--Pendleton Heights 60, Tipton 18
--Hamilton Heights 43, Pendleton Heights 33
--Noblesville 48, Pendleton Heights 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.