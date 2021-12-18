Boys Basketball
Daleville 76, Wes-Del 72
--Johnson (D) 35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks
Madison-Grant 75, Tri-Central 72
--Southerland (MG) game winning 3-point basket
Wapahani 88, Alexandria 48
Boys Swimming
HHC Championships (at New Palestine)--Mt. Vernon 350.5, Delta 336, Yorktown 310, New Palestine 288, Greenfield-Central 209, Pendleton Heights 204.5, New Castle 202, Shelbyville 192
Girls Basketball
Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 39
--Greene (MG) 21 points
Liberty Christian 59, Centerville 47
--Rees (LC) 33 points
Lawrence Central 73, Pendleton Heights 71 (OT)
--W. Warfel (PH) 21 points
Wes-Del 50, Daleville 39
--Voss (D) 12 points, 9 rebounds
Frankton 45, Oak Hill 32
--Sperry (F) 16 points, 9 rebounds
Girls Swimming
HHC Championship (at New Palestine)--Greenfield-Central 503, Pendleton Heights 395, New Castle 257, Yorktown 228, Mt. Vernon 204, Delta 196, New Palestine 183, Shelbyville 134
Wrestling
Madison County Championship (at Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 231, Alexandria 215.5, Anderson 204, Frankton 180, Madison-Grant 145, Lapel 136.5, Elwood 47
