Boys Basketball

Daleville 76, Wes-Del 72

--Johnson (D) 35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks

Madison-Grant 75, Tri-Central 72

--Southerland (MG) game winning 3-point basket

Wapahani 88, Alexandria 48

Boys Swimming

HHC Championships (at New Palestine)--Mt. Vernon 350.5, Delta 336, Yorktown 310, New Palestine 288, Greenfield-Central 209, Pendleton Heights 204.5, New Castle 202, Shelbyville 192

Girls Basketball

Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 39

--Greene (MG) 21 points

Liberty Christian 59, Centerville 47

--Rees (LC) 33 points

Lawrence Central 73, Pendleton Heights 71 (OT)

--W. Warfel (PH) 21 points

Wes-Del 50, Daleville 39

--Voss (D) 12 points, 9 rebounds

Frankton 45, Oak Hill 32

--Sperry (F) 16 points, 9 rebounds

Girls Swimming

HHC Championship (at New Palestine)--Greenfield-Central 503, Pendleton Heights 395, New Castle 257, Yorktown 228, Mt. Vernon 204, Delta 196, New Palestine 183, Shelbyville 134

Wrestling

Madison County Championship (at Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 231, Alexandria 215.5, Anderson 204, Frankton 180, Madison-Grant 145, Lapel 136.5, Elwood 47

Tags

Trending Video