Monday's Results

Boys Soccer

Yorktown 8, Anderson 0

Oak Hill 2, Pendleton Heights 1

--Ragan (PH) goal

Boys Tennis

Noblesville 5, Pendleton Heights 0

--1S N.Bushong (N) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Krukower (N) def Mills (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--3S Feliciano (N) def Perny (PH) 6-2, 6-3

--1D Vitales/R.Bushong (N) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Cad.David/Cam.David def Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) 6-0, 6-1

Lapel 5, Madison-Grant 0 

--1S Erwin (L) def Gilman (MG) 6-1, 6-1

--2S I.Bair (L) def Fox (MG) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Lewis (L) def Hull (MG) 6-2, 6-2

--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Metzger/Richards (MG) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Evans/Brunt (MG) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2

Frankton 5, Elwood 0

Girls Soccer

Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

Elwood 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-9)

--Crawford, (E) 18 kills, 4 aces, block

Daleville 3, Eastern Hancock 0 (25-20, 25-18, 36-34)

--Andreassa (D) 17 kills, 7 digs

Shenandoah 3, Union (Modoc) 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-14)

Monroe Central 3, Lapel 2 (25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 12-25, 15-12)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Madison County Championship (at Pendleton)--Pendleton Heights 25, Frankton 52, Lapel 75, Anderson 93, Alexandria 99

--Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 1st

--Price (Liberty Christian) 2nd

--C.Smith (Lapel) 3rd

--H.Smith (Frankton) 5th

--Reese (Elwood) 9th

--Proctor (Anderson) 10th

--Casey (Anderson Prep) 19th

--Martin (Alexandria) 21st

Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 20, Shenandoah 43

--Hinshaw (Shenandoah) 1st

Boys Soccer

New Castle 3, Anderson 0

Central Christian 6, Anderson Prep 2

--Mondragon (A) goal

Hamilton Heights 6, Liberty Christian 1

--Boiko (LC) goal

Pendleton Heights 1, Shelbyville 1

--PH wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Boys Tennis

Alexandria 5, Blackford 0

Girls Cross Country

Madison County Championsip (at Pendleton)--Pendleton Heights 16, Alexandria 56, Lapel 84, Frankton 88

--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 1st

--Thomas (Alexandria) 5th

--Foor (Elwood) 12th

--Denney (Anderson) 13th

--Cline (Frankton) 14th

--Combs (Lapel) 15th

--Wall (Liberty Christian) 24th

Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 26, Shenandoah 29

--An.Buskirk (Shenandoah) 3rd

Girls Soccer

New Castle 4, Anderson 0

Volleyball

Madison-Grant 3, Frankton 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-14)

--Baney (MG) 17 kills

Winchester 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17)

--McPhaul (D) 8 kills, 2 blocks

Lapel 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-17)

Muncie Central 3, Anderson 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-18)

Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 0

Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-20)

Tipton 3, Elwood 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18)

--Crawford (E) 20 kills, 21 digs

