Monday's Results
Boys Soccer
Yorktown 8, Anderson 0
Oak Hill 2, Pendleton Heights 1
--Ragan (PH) goal
Boys Tennis
Noblesville 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S N.Bushong (N) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Krukower (N) def Mills (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Feliciano (N) def Perny (PH) 6-2, 6-3
--1D Vitales/R.Bushong (N) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Cad.David/Cam.David def Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) 6-0, 6-1
Lapel 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Gilman (MG) 6-1, 6-1
--2S I.Bair (L) def Fox (MG) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Lewis (L) def Hull (MG) 6-2, 6-2
--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Metzger/Richards (MG) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Evans/Brunt (MG) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2
Frankton 5, Elwood 0
Girls Soccer
Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Elwood 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-9)
--Crawford, (E) 18 kills, 4 aces, block
Daleville 3, Eastern Hancock 0 (25-20, 25-18, 36-34)
--Andreassa (D) 17 kills, 7 digs
Shenandoah 3, Union (Modoc) 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-14)
Monroe Central 3, Lapel 2 (25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 12-25, 15-12)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Madison County Championship (at Pendleton)--Pendleton Heights 25, Frankton 52, Lapel 75, Anderson 93, Alexandria 99
--Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 1st
--Price (Liberty Christian) 2nd
--C.Smith (Lapel) 3rd
--H.Smith (Frankton) 5th
--Reese (Elwood) 9th
--Proctor (Anderson) 10th
--Casey (Anderson Prep) 19th
--Martin (Alexandria) 21st
Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 20, Shenandoah 43
--Hinshaw (Shenandoah) 1st
Boys Soccer
New Castle 3, Anderson 0
Central Christian 6, Anderson Prep 2
--Mondragon (A) goal
Hamilton Heights 6, Liberty Christian 1
--Boiko (LC) goal
Pendleton Heights 1, Shelbyville 1
--PH wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
Boys Tennis
Alexandria 5, Blackford 0
Girls Cross Country
Madison County Championsip (at Pendleton)--Pendleton Heights 16, Alexandria 56, Lapel 84, Frankton 88
--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 1st
--Thomas (Alexandria) 5th
--Foor (Elwood) 12th
--Denney (Anderson) 13th
--Cline (Frankton) 14th
--Combs (Lapel) 15th
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 24th
Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 26, Shenandoah 29
--An.Buskirk (Shenandoah) 3rd
Girls Soccer
New Castle 4, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Madison-Grant 3, Frankton 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-14)
--Baney (MG) 17 kills
Winchester 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17)
--McPhaul (D) 8 kills, 2 blocks
Lapel 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-17)
Muncie Central 3, Anderson 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-18)
Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 0
Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-20)
Tipton 3, Elwood 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18)
--Crawford (E) 20 kills, 21 digs
