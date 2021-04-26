Monday's Results
Baseball
Alexandria 8, Tipton 5
--Bates (A) 2-3, R, 2 RBI
Anderson 8, Mt. Vernon 5
--Hamilton (A) 1-3, 3 RBI
Anderson Prep 7, Muncie Burris 3
--Dailey (A) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 K
Lapel 19, Daleville 8 (5)
--Harper (L) 3-4, (2) 2B, 4 RBI
--Gothrup (D) 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Frankton 18, Sheridan 10
--Spillman (F) 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI
Fishers 8, Pendleton Heights 2
--Harris (PH) 2-2, RBI
Madison-Grant 19, Marion 3 (5)
--Beckley (MG) 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Boys Golf
Anderson 179, Frankton 181
--Alumbaugh (A) 42
--Adams (F) 40 (Medalist)
Wes-Del 201, Daleville 211, Alexandria 228
--Broshar (D) 49
--Eden (A) 56
Mississinewa 173, Elwood 212
Girls Tennis
Eastern 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Ream (E) def Counceller (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Flanary (E) def Stansberry (MG) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Hubbard (E) def Hill (MG) 6-0, 6-1
--1D K.Salkie/Evans (E) def Hostetler/Lutterman (MG) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Guinn/A.Salkie (E) def Chapel/Terwillegar (MG) 6-1, 6-0
Mt. Vernon 3, Alexandria 2
--1S Ragguerger (MV) def Hiser (A) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
--2S Wilkerson (MV) def Hosier (A) 6-3, 6-3
--3S Pyle (A) def Smith (MV) 6-0, 6-3
--1D Shelton/Bolamber (MV) def Remington/Dungan (A) 6-2, 7-5
--2D Honeycutt/Stinefield (A) def Swuyle/Legos (MV) 6-1, 6-3
Knightstown 5, Anderson Prep Academy 0
Lapel 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Cruser (PH) def Bailey (L) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def K.Renihan (L) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Erwin (L) def Snyder (PH) 6-2, 6-2
--1D C.Renihan/Lyons (L) def Bradom/Steinke (PH) 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3
--2D Manning/Mason (L) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 7-5, 6-3
Shenandoah 3, Northeastern 2
Softball
Pendleton Heights 12, Frankton 0 (5)
--K.Davis (PH) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R
--Epperson (PH) 5 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 4 K
Elwood 15, Tri-Central 0 (5)
--Cornwell (E) 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 R
Lapel 18, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
--Clervrain (LC) 1-2
--Laughlin (L) 2-2, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI
Shenandoah 8, Tri 2
--Lohrey (S) 4-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Monroe Central 7, Shenandoah 0
--Campbell (S) 2-2
Anderson 10, Marion 0 (5)
--Weaver (A) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
Eastbrook 7, Alexandria 4
--Stewart (A) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI, 2 SB
Madison-Grant 24, Elwood 0 (5)
--Evans (MG) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 IP
--Richards (MG) 5-5, 2B, 4 RBI
Liberty Christian 14, Seton Catholic 9
Wes-Del 15, Daleville 14
Noblesville 11, Lapel 1
Mt. Vernon 10, Pendleton Heights 6
Boys Golf
Delta 166, Pendleton Heights 180
Shenandoah 192, Knightstown 210, Centerville 212
--Craig (S) 46
Alexandria 203, Eastern 244
--Eden (A) 48 Co-medalist
--Fye (A) 48 Co-medalist
Daleville 203, Muncie Central 214, Muncie Burris 233
--Hester (D) 46
Boys Track and Field
At Daleville--Wapahani 122, Daleville 44, Anderson Prep 37, Liberty Christian 25
--Price (LC) 800, 1600
At Alexandria--Frankton 85, Alexandria 39, Elwood 28
At Shenandoah--Shenandoah 66, Wes-Del 59, Blue River Valley 57, Knightstown 28
--Hummel (S) 110 hurdles, high jump, 4x100 relay
At Blackford--Oak Hill 80, Blackford 43, Madison-Grant 22
Girls Tennis
Frankton 4, Tipton 1
Shenandoah 4, Yorktown 1
Girls Track and Field
At Daleville--Wapahani 95, Daleville 83, Anderson Prep 33, Liberty Christian 14
At Shenandoah--Blue River Valley 95, Wes-Del 66, Shenandoah 45, Knightstown 17
--Hill (S) shot put, discus
At Alexandria--Alexandria 66, Frankton 66, Elwood 18
At Blackford--Oak Hill 80, Blackford 38, Madison-Grant 26
Softball
Alexandria 10, Eastbrook 0 (6)
--Bair (A) 3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI
Elwood 5, Madison-Grant 4
--Ramey (E) 1-3, 2 RBI
--Duncan (MG) 1-2, HR
Frankton 11, Blackford 0 (5)
--Swango (F) 2-2, 2 RBI
Wes-Del 12, Daleville 3
Mt. Vernon 5, Lapel 0
Shenandoah 15, Monroe Central 0
