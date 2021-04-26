Monday's Results

Baseball

Alexandria 8, Tipton 5

--Bates (A) 2-3, R, 2 RBI

Anderson 8, Mt. Vernon 5

--Hamilton (A) 1-3, 3 RBI

Anderson Prep 7, Muncie Burris 3

--Dailey (A) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 K

Lapel 19, Daleville 8 (5)

--Harper (L) 3-4, (2) 2B, 4 RBI

--Gothrup (D) 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Frankton 18, Sheridan 10

--Spillman (F) 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI

Fishers 8, Pendleton Heights 2

--Harris (PH) 2-2, RBI

Madison-Grant 19, Marion 3 (5)

--Beckley (MG) 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Boys Golf

Anderson 179, Frankton 181

--Alumbaugh (A) 42

--Adams (F) 40 (Medalist)

Wes-Del 201, Daleville 211, Alexandria 228

--Broshar (D) 49

--Eden (A) 56

Mississinewa 173, Elwood 212

Girls Tennis

Eastern 5, Madison-Grant 0

--1S Ream (E) def Counceller (MG) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Flanary (E) def Stansberry (MG) 6-3, 6-0

--3S Hubbard (E) def Hill (MG) 6-0, 6-1

--1D K.Salkie/Evans (E) def Hostetler/Lutterman (MG) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Guinn/A.Salkie (E) def Chapel/Terwillegar (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Mt. Vernon 3, Alexandria 2

--1S Ragguerger (MV) def Hiser (A) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

--2S Wilkerson (MV) def Hosier (A) 6-3, 6-3

--3S Pyle (A) def Smith (MV) 6-0, 6-3

--1D Shelton/Bolamber (MV) def Remington/Dungan (A) 6-2, 7-5

--2D Honeycutt/Stinefield (A) def Swuyle/Legos (MV) 6-1, 6-3

Knightstown 5, Anderson Prep Academy 0

Lapel 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Cruser (PH) def Bailey (L) 6-1, 6-0

--2S Thompson (PH) def K.Renihan (L) 6-4, 6-3

--3S Erwin (L) def Snyder (PH) 6-2, 6-2

--1D C.Renihan/Lyons (L) def Bradom/Steinke (PH) 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3

--2D Manning/Mason (L) def Kean/Bluel (PH) 7-5, 6-3

Shenandoah 3, Northeastern 2

Softball

Pendleton Heights 12, Frankton 0 (5)

--K.Davis (PH) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R

--Epperson (PH) 5 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Elwood 15, Tri-Central 0 (5)

--Cornwell (E) 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 R

Lapel 18, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

--Clervrain (LC) 1-2

--Laughlin (L) 2-2, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Shenandoah 8, Tri 2

--Lohrey (S) 4-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Monroe Central 7, Shenandoah 0

--Campbell (S) 2-2

Anderson 10, Marion 0 (5)

--Weaver (A) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI

Eastbrook 7, Alexandria 4

--Stewart (A) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI, 2 SB

Madison-Grant 24, Elwood 0 (5)

--Evans (MG) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 IP

--Richards (MG) 5-5, 2B, 4 RBI

Liberty Christian 14, Seton Catholic 9

Wes-Del 15, Daleville 14

Noblesville 11, Lapel 1

Mt. Vernon 10, Pendleton Heights 6

Boys Golf

Delta 166, Pendleton Heights 180

Shenandoah 192, Knightstown 210, Centerville 212

--Craig (S) 46

Alexandria 203, Eastern 244

--Eden (A) 48 Co-medalist

--Fye (A) 48 Co-medalist

Daleville 203, Muncie Central 214, Muncie Burris 233

--Hester (D) 46

Boys Track and Field

At Daleville--Wapahani 122, Daleville 44, Anderson Prep 37, Liberty Christian 25

--Price (LC) 800, 1600

At Alexandria--Frankton 85, Alexandria 39, Elwood 28

At Shenandoah--Shenandoah 66, Wes-Del 59, Blue River Valley 57, Knightstown 28

--Hummel (S) 110 hurdles, high jump, 4x100 relay

At Blackford--Oak Hill 80, Blackford 43, Madison-Grant 22

Girls Tennis

Frankton 4, Tipton 1

Shenandoah 4, Yorktown 1

Girls Track and Field

At Daleville--Wapahani 95, Daleville 83, Anderson Prep 33, Liberty Christian 14

At Shenandoah--Blue River Valley 95, Wes-Del 66, Shenandoah 45, Knightstown 17

--Hill (S) shot put, discus

At Alexandria--Alexandria 66, Frankton 66, Elwood 18

At Blackford--Oak Hill 80, Blackford 38, Madison-Grant 26

Softball

Alexandria 10, Eastbrook 0 (6)

--Bair (A) 3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI

Elwood 5, Madison-Grant 4

--Ramey (E) 1-3, 2 RBI

--Duncan (MG) 1-2, HR

Frankton 11, Blackford 0 (5)

--Swango (F) 2-2, 2 RBI

Wes-Del 12, Daleville 3

Mt. Vernon 5, Lapel 0

Shenandoah 15, Monroe Central 0

