Boys Basketball
McCutcheon 76, Frankton 64
--Mills (F) 17 points
Madison-Grant 63, Northfield 48
Boys Basketball Henry County Championship
Shenandoah 43, Blue River Valley 31
Girls Basketball
Southwood 40, Madison-Grant 33
Girls Basketball Henry County Championhip
Shenandoah 50, Tri 37
Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament
Championship
Anderson 61, Pendleton Heights 56
--Ford (A) 28 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals
--Davis (PH) 27 points (1000th career point)
Third Place
Frankton 62, Lapel 54
--Utterback (F) 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
--Daniels (L) 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Fifth Place
Alexandria 68, Liberty Christian 32
Seventh Place
Elwood 90, Anderson Prep 24
--Crawford (E) 49 points
Boys Swimming
Eastern 159, Elwood 57, Carroll 38
Girls Swimming
Eastern 152, Carroll 105, Elwood 42
Wrestling
Maconaquah Invitational--Maconaquah 278, Triton Central 215.5, Ft. Wayne South Side 183, Clinton Central 166, Calumet 153.5, Clinton Prairie 127, Mt. Vernon 125, Alexandria 98, Culver Community 66, Wes-Del 40, Randolph Southern 23, Blackford 19
