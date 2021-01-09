Boys Basketball

McCutcheon 76, Frankton 64

--Mills (F) 17 points

Madison-Grant 63, Northfield 48

Boys Basketball Henry County Championship

Shenandoah 43, Blue River Valley 31

Girls Basketball

Southwood 40, Madison-Grant 33

Girls Basketball Henry County Championhip

Shenandoah 50, Tri 37

Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament

Championship

Anderson 61, Pendleton Heights 56

--Ford (A) 28 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals

--Davis (PH) 27 points (1000th career point)

Third Place

Frankton 62, Lapel 54

--Utterback (F) 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

--Daniels (L) 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Fifth Place

Alexandria 68, Liberty Christian 32

Seventh Place

Elwood 90, Anderson Prep 24

--Crawford (E) 49 points

Boys Swimming

Eastern 159, Elwood 57, Carroll 38

Girls Swimming

Eastern 152, Carroll 105, Elwood 42

Wrestling

Maconaquah Invitational--Maconaquah 278, Triton Central 215.5, Ft. Wayne South Side 183, Clinton Central 166, Calumet 153.5, Clinton Prairie 127, Mt. Vernon 125, Alexandria 98, Culver Community 66, Wes-Del 40, Randolph Southern 23, Blackford 19

