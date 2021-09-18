Boys Cross Country
Jim Leffler Invitational (at Yorktown)--Lawrence North 46, Muncie Central 86, Wapahani 98, Covenant Christian 100, Yorktown 104, Anderson 150, Muncie Burris 184, Daleville 226, Wes-Del 238, Cowan 256, Jay County 280, Shenandoah 335
--Proctor (A) 16th
--N.Colvin (D) 39th
--Hinshaw (S) 46th
Tipton Invitational--Hamilton Heights 43, Cass 68, Frankton 69, Tipton 98, University 110, Madison-Grant 118
--C.Smith (Lapel) 2nd
--H.Smith (F) 3rd
--Hood (Elwood) 10th
--Hofherr (M-G) 18th
Eastern Hancock Invitational--Hagerstown 20, Eastern Hancock 68, Wisdom Builders 70, Alexandria 81
--Casey (APA) 11th
--Hill (Alex) 13th
Riverview Health Invitational (at Carmel)--Troy Christian 83, Northeastern 103, Dekalb 109, Franklin Central 133, Heritage Christian 133, Pendleton Heights 144, Lebanon 163, Norwell 172, Crawfordsville 247, Nelson Snider 249, New Palestine 268, Park Tudor 294, Delta 312, Marion 321, Shelbyville 349
--Carpenter (PH) 3rd
Boys Soccer
Kokomo 9, Anderson 0
Greewood Christian 7, Anderson Prep 0
Girls Cross Country
Tipton Invitational--Hamilton Heights 23, University 46, Madison-Grant 73, Lapel 75
--Combs (L) 4th
--Cline (Frankton) 5th
--Foor (Elwood) 10th
--Mayfield (M-G) 12th
Jim Leffler Invitational (at Yorktown)--Lawrence North 43, New Castle 59, Yorktown 65, Shenandoah 139, Cowan 143, Wapahani 143, Jay County 144, Wes-Del 148
--Norris (Daleville) 4th
--An.Buskirk (S) 12th
--Denney (Anderson) 24th
Riverview Health Invitational (at Carmel)--Carmel 56, Westfield 85, Noblesville 91, Avon 124, Hamilton Southeastern 153, Brebeuf 174, Zionsville 197, Fishers 202, North Central 206, Franklin 267, Batesville 272, New Palestine 361, Center Grove 367, Lebanon 414, Cathedral 422, Pendleton Heights 432, Warren Central 449
--Jarrell (PH) 55th
Eastern Hancock Invitational--Alexandria 21, Hagerstown 35
--Thomas (Alex) 1st
Girls Golf Sectionals
Muncie Central (at Crestview)--Delta 342, Winchester 365, Daleville 369, Yorktown 376, Blue River Valley 407, Wapahani 413, Muncie Central 414, Monroe Central 430, Wes-Del 440, Randolph Southern 443, Jay County 449
--Gick (D) 81 (3rd place)
Eastbrook (at Arbor Trace)--Huntington North 358, Northfield 381, Wabash 394, Eastbrook 395, Southern Wells 402, Manchester 437, Oak Hill 447, Marion Inc., Madison-Grant Inc., Southwood Inc., Mississinewa Inc.
--Martin (MG) 110
Girls Soccer
Logansport 11, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Marion 3, Anderson 2 (25-5, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11)
Anderson 3, Arsenal Tech 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-11)
Riverton Parke 2, Elwood 1 (25-22, 18-25, 15-12)
Benton Central 2, Madison-Grant 1 (22-25, 25-21, 15-10)
--Garringer (MG) 13 kills
Madison-Grant 2, Frankfort 0 (25-11, 25-17)
--Greene (MG) 13 digs
Madison-Grant 2, Parke Heritage 0 (25-10, 25-13)
--Hiatt (MG) 14 digs
Tri 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-12)
Cowan 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-19)
Union County 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-16)
Lapel 2, South Newton 0 (25-23, 25-23)
Covington 2, Lapel 1 (25-23, 18-25, 15-7)
