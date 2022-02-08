Boys Basketball
(Tue) Shenandoah 52, North Decatur 50 (2 OT)
Frankton 81, Daleville 71
--Schwinn (F) 32 points, 9 rebounds
--Gardner (F) 22 points, 9 rebounds
--Davenport (F) 13 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists
--Adams (D) 24 points
--Johnson (D) 20 points, 6 rebounds
--Scott (D) 14 points, 7 rebounds
Football
Indiana Football Coaches Association Academic All-State
Andrew Dietz, Anderson
Ty Lawler, Anderson
Caigen Malone, Anderson
Will Retherford, Elwood
Corbin Alexander, Frankton
Luke Harrison, Frankton
Ephrem Nunley, Frankton
Jackson Shirley, Frankton
Will Alexander, Lapel
Clayton McMillan, Lapel
Grant Morris, Lapel
Kyle Shelton, Lapel
Brennan Stow, Lapel
Luke Candiano, Pendleton Heights
Ethan Childers, Pendleton Heights
Will Kaster, Pendleton Heights
Ethan Ross, Pendleton Heights
Lucas Mills, Shenandoah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.