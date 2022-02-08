Boys Basketball

(Tue) Shenandoah 52, North Decatur 50 (2 OT)

Frankton 81, Daleville 71

--Schwinn (F) 32 points, 9 rebounds

--Gardner (F) 22 points, 9 rebounds

--Davenport (F) 13 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists

--Adams (D) 24 points

--Johnson (D) 20 points, 6 rebounds

--Scott (D) 14 points, 7 rebounds

Football

Indiana Football Coaches Association Academic All-State

Andrew Dietz, Anderson

Ty Lawler, Anderson

Caigen Malone, Anderson

Will Retherford, Elwood

Corbin Alexander, Frankton

Luke Harrison, Frankton

Ephrem Nunley, Frankton

Jackson Shirley, Frankton

Will Alexander, Lapel

Clayton McMillan, Lapel

Grant Morris, Lapel

Kyle Shelton, Lapel

Brennan Stow, Lapel

Luke Candiano, Pendleton Heights

Ethan Childers, Pendleton Heights

Will Kaster, Pendleton Heights

Ethan Ross, Pendleton Heights

Lucas Mills, Shenandoah

Tags

Trending Video