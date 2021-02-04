Boys Basketball

Lapel 66, Alexandria 65

--Bair (L) 17 points, 6 assists

--Stewart (A) 20 points, 4 rebounds

Muncie Burris 68, Anderson Prep 47

--Rodriguez (A) 11 points

Anderson 55, Richmond 51

Shenandoah 56, New Castle 54

--McCollough (S) GW 3-pt basket

Hamilton Heights 53, Frankton 50

Tri-Central 77, Elwood 61

Men's College Basketball

Rose-Hulman 87, Anderson University 72

--Lyons (AU) 21 points

Women's College Basketball

Anderson University 56, Rose-Hulman 43

--Dellinger (AU) 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

