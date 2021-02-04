Boys Basketball
Lapel 66, Alexandria 65
--Bair (L) 17 points, 6 assists
--Stewart (A) 20 points, 4 rebounds
Muncie Burris 68, Anderson Prep 47
--Rodriguez (A) 11 points
Anderson 55, Richmond 51
Shenandoah 56, New Castle 54
--McCollough (S) GW 3-pt basket
Hamilton Heights 53, Frankton 50
Tri-Central 77, Elwood 61
Men's College Basketball
Rose-Hulman 87, Anderson University 72
--Lyons (AU) 21 points
Women's College Basketball
Anderson University 56, Rose-Hulman 43
--Dellinger (AU) 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
