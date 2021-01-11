Saturday's Results

Boys Swimming

NCC Championships--Harrison 481, Anderson 296, Richmond 286, Muncie Central 246, McCutcheon 244, Kokomo 197, Lafayette Jefferson 164, Logansport 121, Marion 94

Girls Swimming

NCC Championships--Harrison 458, Kokomo 323, Anderson 276, Muncie Central 230, Richmond 222, Lafayette Jefferson 222, McCutcheon 173, Marion 112, Logansport 101

Wrestling

Guerin Catholic Invitational

--Lapel 48, Guerin Catholic 24

--Lapel 48, Lafayette Central Catholic 36

Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Frankton 84, Tipton 68

--Schwinn (F) 22 points, 10 rebounds

Boys Swimming

Clinton Central 135, Elwood 24

Girls Swimming

Clinton Central 147, Elwood 26

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Alexandria 61, Eastbrook 58

--Hawkins (A) GW basket

Seton Catholic 80, Anderson Prep 46

--J.Scott (A) 12 points

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant 48, Taylor 34

--Turner (MG) 24 points

Lapel 77, Elwood 21

Girls Basketball Delaware County Tournament 1st Round

Cowan 63, Daleville 41

Boys Swimming

Shelbyville 98, Pendleton Heights 72

Anderson 115, New Castle 66

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 130, Shelbyville 54

Anderson 94, New Castle 76

Wrestling

Frankton 67, Southern Wells 3

Guerin Catholic 42, Madison-Grant 36

Madison-Grant 42, Scecina 36

Anderson 54, Madison-Grant 15

Frankton 71, Eastbrook 12

Anderson 42, Scecina 30

Anderson 39, Guerin Catholic 36

