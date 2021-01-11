Saturday's Results
Boys Swimming
NCC Championships--Harrison 481, Anderson 296, Richmond 286, Muncie Central 246, McCutcheon 244, Kokomo 197, Lafayette Jefferson 164, Logansport 121, Marion 94
Girls Swimming
NCC Championships--Harrison 458, Kokomo 323, Anderson 276, Muncie Central 230, Richmond 222, Lafayette Jefferson 222, McCutcheon 173, Marion 112, Logansport 101
Wrestling
Guerin Catholic Invitational
--Lapel 48, Guerin Catholic 24
--Lapel 48, Lafayette Central Catholic 36
Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Frankton 84, Tipton 68
--Schwinn (F) 22 points, 10 rebounds
Boys Swimming
Clinton Central 135, Elwood 24
Girls Swimming
Clinton Central 147, Elwood 26
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Alexandria 61, Eastbrook 58
--Hawkins (A) GW basket
Seton Catholic 80, Anderson Prep 46
--J.Scott (A) 12 points
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant 48, Taylor 34
--Turner (MG) 24 points
Lapel 77, Elwood 21
Girls Basketball Delaware County Tournament 1st Round
Cowan 63, Daleville 41
Boys Swimming
Shelbyville 98, Pendleton Heights 72
Anderson 115, New Castle 66
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 130, Shelbyville 54
Anderson 94, New Castle 76
Wrestling
Frankton 67, Southern Wells 3
Guerin Catholic 42, Madison-Grant 36
Madison-Grant 42, Scecina 36
Anderson 54, Madison-Grant 15
Frankton 71, Eastbrook 12
Anderson 42, Scecina 30
Anderson 39, Guerin Catholic 36
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.