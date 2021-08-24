Boys Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Wapahani 71, Monroe Central 95, Mt. Vernon 96, Roncalli 133, Yorktown 137, Pendleton Heights 179, New Palestine 187, New Castle 201, Frankton 222, Union City 274, Blue River Valley 286, Lincoln 300, Winchester 332, Cowan 343, Anderson 355, Elwood 356
--H.Smith (F) 7th
--C.Smith (Lapel) 10th
--Blake (PH) 15th
--Hood (E) 39th
--King (A) 42nd
Girls Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Mt. Vernon 78, Pendleton Heights 96, New Palestine 102, Warren Central 114, Roncalli 117, Yorktown 122, New Castle 151, Monroe Central 161, Cowan 289, Wapahani 305, Lapel 329, Winchester 331, Frankton 341
--Jarrell (PH) 5th
--Foor (Elwood) 40th
--Combs (L) 46th
--Denney (Anderson) 47th
--Cline (F) 49th
Girls Golf
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 187, Daleville 190, Muncie Central 213
--Wiggins (PH) 42 (Medalist)
--Denney (D) 45
Pendleton Heights 177, Yorktown 186
--Wiggins (PH) 42
Boys Tennis
(Tue) Muncie Burris 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Behrman (MB) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Combs (MB) def Mills (PH) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Eads (MB) def Perny (PH) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Gaydos/Slater (MB) 6-1, 6-2
--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Hankins/Martin (MB) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Tennis, Madison County Tournament 1st Round
Lapel 5, Frankton 0
Madison-Grant 5, Elwood 0
Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson 0
Volleyball
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Noblesville 1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23)
--A.Ross (PH) 28 kills, 16 digs
Alexandria 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19)
