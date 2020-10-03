Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Central Indiana Conference Championship (At Marion)--Oak Hill 21, Frankton 53, Blackford 113, Mississinewa 114, Madison-Grant 122, Elwood 126, Alexandria 158
--Smith (Frankton) 3rd
--Reese (Elwood) 6th
--Martin (Alexandria) 28th
--Harbert (Madison-Grant) 29th
North Central Conference Championship (At Marion)--Lafayette Jefferson 41, Harrison 42, McCutcheon 59, Muncie Central 150, Arsenal Tech 161, Kokomo 175, Anderson 193, Richmond 197, Logansport 216, Marion 232
--Menifee (Anderson) 23rd
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (At Blue River Valley)--Monroe Central 29, Wapahani 29, Daleville 104, Eastern Hancock 110, Blue River Valley 133, Cowan 140, Shenandoah 157
--Weston (Daleville) 16th
--Hawkins (Shenandoah) 26th
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (At Shelbyville)--Mt. Vernon 27, Greenfield-Central 46, Pendleton Heights 84, New Castle 120, Yorktown 122, Delta 147, Shelbyville 190, New Palestine 228
--Blake (Pendleton Heights) 5th
Girls Cross Country
North Central Conference Championship (At Marion)--Harrison 27, McCutcheon 38, Logansport 103, Kokomo 143, Richmond 149, Muncie Central 150, Lafayette Jefferson 169, Marion 172
--Barnard (Anderson) 44th
Central Indiana Conference Championship (At Marion)--Oak Hill 18, Eastbrook 48, Frankton 96, Alexandria 112, Madison-Grant 134, Blackford 134
--Cole (Frankton) 8th
--Stinson (Alexandria) 14th
--L. Mayfield (Madison-Grant) 18th
--Foor (Elwood) 36th
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (At Blue River Valley)--Monroe Central 49, Wes-Del 68, Cowan 69, Wapahani 84, Randolph Southern 108, Shenandoah 110
--Covert (Daleville) 12th
--Edwards (Shenandoah) 13th
Hoosier Heritage Conference (At Shelbyville)--New Palestine 43, Mt. Vernon 74, Delta 87, Yorktown 117, Pendleton Heights 121, Greenfield-Central 136, New Castle 157, Shelbyville 200
--Jones (Pendleton Heights) 11th
Girls Golf State Finals
--Macy Beeson, Lapel 74-72--146 (+2) State Champion
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Madison-Grant 1 (25-6, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18)
--Rudy (MG) 3 kills, 20 assists, 2 aces
--Hall (A) 8 kills, 2 blocks, 5 aces
Henry County Championship (At Blue River Valley)
--Shenandoah 3, Knightstown 2 (12-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 16-14)
--Blue River Valley 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-12)
