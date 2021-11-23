Monday's Results
Wrestling
Hamilton Heights 72, Lapel 3
--Morris (L) 9-4 decision (195 pounds)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math & Science 45
--House (LC) 29 points
Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54
--Howell (MG) 25 points
Alexandria 69, Anderson Prep 36
Anderson 68, Pendleton Heights 48
--Carson (A) 24 points, 3 assists
--Candiano (PH) 17 points, 4 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Frankton 57, Taylor 45
Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41
North Central 93, Anderson 23
Southern Wells 50, Elwood 25
--McCleery (E) 13 points
Wrestling
Daleville 66, Southern Wells 6
Eastern 66, Elwood 18
