Monday's Results

Wrestling

Hamilton Heights 72, Lapel 3

--Morris (L) 9-4 decision (195 pounds)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math & Science 45

--House (LC) 29 points

Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54

--Howell (MG) 25 points

Alexandria 69, Anderson Prep 36

Anderson 68, Pendleton Heights 48

--Carson (A) 24 points, 3 assists

--Candiano (PH) 17 points, 4 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Frankton 57, Taylor 45

Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41

North Central 93, Anderson 23

Southern Wells 50, Elwood 25

--McCleery (E) 13 points

North Central , Anderson

Wrestling

Daleville 66, Southern Wells 6

Eastern 66, Elwood 18

Tags

Trending Video