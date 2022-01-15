Saturday's Results

Boys Basketball

Anderson 59, Hamilton Southeastern 53

--Wills (A) 24 points, 6 rebounds

Pendleton Heights 81, Shelbyville 69

--Dunham (PH) 25 points, 6 rebounds

Tri-Central 67, Anderson Prep 27

Sheridan 76, Elwood 49

Boys Swimming

Anderson 46, Kokomo 44

Girls Basketball

Rushville 56, Pendleton Heights 45

--W.Warfel (PH) 20 points, 9 rebounds

Anderson 54, Lafayette Jeff 48

Frankton 41, Madison-Grant 37

--Moore (MG) 15 points

--Sperry (F) 14 points, 8 rebounds

Girls Swimming

Kokomo 50, Anderson 41

Gymnastics

Franklin Central Invitational

--Lapel (team) 6th place

--Elder (Frankton) 5th place (all-around)

Wrestling

CIC Championships (at Oak Hill)

--Frankton 60, Blackford 18

--Frankton 40, Alexandria 31

--Frankton 42, Madison-Grant 39

--Frankton 59, Eastbrook 18

--Madison-Grant 60, Blackford 24

--Madison-Grant 48, Elwood 36

Hoosier Heritage Conference (at Yorktown)--Greenfield-Central 207, Mt. Vernon 193, New Palestine 181.5, Yorktown 174.5, Pendleton Heights 152, Delta 148,  New Castle 111.5, Shelbyville 63

--Nicholson (PH) 126-pound champion

North Central Conference (at Kokomo)--Kokomo 223, Harrison 209.5, McCutcheon 186, Lafayette Jeff 156, Muncie Central 115, Anderson 113, Arsenal Tech 91, Logansport 71, Richmond 46, Marion 0

--Dietz (A) 132-pound champion

Neil Muse Invitational (at Lapel)

--Lapel 36, Pendleton Heights (JV) 27

--Lapel 36, Eastern Hancock 36

--Clinton Central 30, Lapel 30

