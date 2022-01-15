Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Anderson 59, Hamilton Southeastern 53
--Wills (A) 24 points, 6 rebounds
Pendleton Heights 81, Shelbyville 69
--Dunham (PH) 25 points, 6 rebounds
Tri-Central 67, Anderson Prep 27
Sheridan 76, Elwood 49
Boys Swimming
Anderson 46, Kokomo 44
Girls Basketball
Rushville 56, Pendleton Heights 45
--W.Warfel (PH) 20 points, 9 rebounds
Anderson 54, Lafayette Jeff 48
Frankton 41, Madison-Grant 37
--Moore (MG) 15 points
--Sperry (F) 14 points, 8 rebounds
Girls Swimming
Kokomo 50, Anderson 41
Gymnastics
Franklin Central Invitational
--Lapel (team) 6th place
--Elder (Frankton) 5th place (all-around)
Wrestling
CIC Championships (at Oak Hill)
--Frankton 60, Blackford 18
--Frankton 40, Alexandria 31
--Frankton 42, Madison-Grant 39
--Frankton 59, Eastbrook 18
--Madison-Grant 60, Blackford 24
--Madison-Grant 48, Elwood 36
Hoosier Heritage Conference (at Yorktown)--Greenfield-Central 207, Mt. Vernon 193, New Palestine 181.5, Yorktown 174.5, Pendleton Heights 152, Delta 148, New Castle 111.5, Shelbyville 63
--Nicholson (PH) 126-pound champion
North Central Conference (at Kokomo)--Kokomo 223, Harrison 209.5, McCutcheon 186, Lafayette Jeff 156, Muncie Central 115, Anderson 113, Arsenal Tech 91, Logansport 71, Richmond 46, Marion 0
--Dietz (A) 132-pound champion
Neil Muse Invitational (at Lapel)
--Lapel 36, Pendleton Heights (JV) 27
--Lapel 36, Eastern Hancock 36
--Clinton Central 30, Lapel 30
