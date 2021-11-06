Saturday's Results

All-North Central Conference Football

First Team

Dilyn Fuller, Anderson

Jawuan Echols, Anderson

Daris Miles, Anderson

Second Team

Joel Redding, Anderson

Dontrez Fuller, Anderson

Michael Cartwright, Anderson

Girls Basketball

Westfield 52, Pendleton Heights 41

--K.Warfel (PH) 12 points, 5 rebounds

Madison-Grant 38, Delta 35 (OT)

--Turner (MG) 15 points

Lawrence North 68, Anderson 33

--Allen (A) 12 points

Daleville 53, Anderson Prep 29

--Johnson (D) 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals

--Peoples (A) 8 points, 13 rebounds

Shenandoah 33, Knightstown 9

--Shepherd (S) 9 points, 4 steals

Frankton 77, Monroe Central 32

--Sperry (F) 16 points, 6 steals

Wabash 60, Elwood 11

