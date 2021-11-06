Saturday's Results
All-North Central Conference Football
First Team
Dilyn Fuller, Anderson
Jawuan Echols, Anderson
Daris Miles, Anderson
Second Team
Joel Redding, Anderson
Dontrez Fuller, Anderson
Michael Cartwright, Anderson
Girls Basketball
Westfield 52, Pendleton Heights 41
--K.Warfel (PH) 12 points, 5 rebounds
Madison-Grant 38, Delta 35 (OT)
--Turner (MG) 15 points
Lawrence North 68, Anderson 33
--Allen (A) 12 points
Daleville 53, Anderson Prep 29
--Johnson (D) 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals
--Peoples (A) 8 points, 13 rebounds
Shenandoah 33, Knightstown 9
--Shepherd (S) 9 points, 4 steals
Frankton 77, Monroe Central 32
--Sperry (F) 16 points, 6 steals
Wabash 60, Elwood 11
