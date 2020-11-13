Girls Basketball
Anderson 65, Richmond 54
--Ford (A) 49 points, 17 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 5 steals
Bluffton 50, Daleville 13
--Schmiedel (D) 5 points, 7 rebounds
Cambridge City Lincoln 55, Anderson Prep 11
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.