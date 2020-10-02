Boys Soccer
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 2, New Palestine 0
--Bubalo (PH) goal, assist
Boys Tennis Sectional Championships
Sectional 14 at New Castle
Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 2
Sectional 41 at Anderson
Lapel 5, Alexandria 0
Football
Shenandoah 49, Northeastern 6
Mississinewa 48, Alexandria 18
Oak Hill 48, Frankton 7
Delta 28, Pendleton Heights 21
Anderson 18, Arsenal Tech 15
Elwood 51, Madison-Grant 43
Heritage Christian 41, Lapel 19
Girls Golf State Finals, First Round at Prairie View
--Beeson (Lapel) 74 (+2), 2nd place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.