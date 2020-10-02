Boys Soccer

(Thur) Pendleton Heights 2, New Palestine 0

--Bubalo (PH) goal, assist

Boys Tennis Sectional Championships

Sectional 14 at New Castle

Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 2

Sectional 41 at Anderson

Lapel 5, Alexandria 0

Football

Shenandoah 49, Northeastern 6

Mississinewa 48, Alexandria 18

Oak Hill 48, Frankton 7

Delta 28, Pendleton Heights 21

Anderson 18, Arsenal Tech 15

Elwood 51, Madison-Grant 43

Heritage Christian 41, Lapel 19

Girls Golf State Finals, First Round at Prairie View

--Beeson (Lapel) 74 (+2), 2nd place

