Boys Basketball
Shortridge 76, Liberty Christian 71
--Nunn (LC) 28 points
Boys Swimming
Muncie Central 102, Pendleton Heights 74
Girls Basketball
(Mon) Alexandria 73, Indiana Deaf 31
--VanBlair (A) 1000th career point
(Mon) Centerville 50, Anderson Prep 27
Yorktown 69, Lapel 46
Shenandoah 60, Connersville 39
--Perry 27 points
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 134, Muncie Central 36
Wrestling
Daleville 69, Southern Wells 6
--Kinnick (D) wins by fall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.