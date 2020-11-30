Boys Basketball

Shortridge 76, Liberty Christian 71

--Nunn (LC) 28 points

Boys Swimming

Muncie Central 102, Pendleton Heights 74

Girls Basketball

(Mon) Alexandria 73, Indiana Deaf 31

--VanBlair (A) 1000th career point

(Mon) Centerville 50, Anderson Prep 27

Yorktown 69, Lapel 46

Shenandoah 60, Connersville 39

--Perry 27 points

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 134, Muncie Central 36

Wrestling

Daleville 69, Southern Wells 6

--Kinnick (D) wins by fall

