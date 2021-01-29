Boys Basketball

Madison-Grant 60, Oak Hill 41

Frankton 84, Elwood 34

--Brobston (F) 23 points, 4 rebounds

--DeLong (E) 11 points, 4 rebounds

Greenfield-Central 66, Pendleton Heights 63

--Weaver (PH) 16 points

Eastern Hancock 78, Lapel 61

--Sullivan (L) 26 points

Daleville 93, Union 34

Mississinewa 60, Alexandria 51

Girls Basketball

Frankton 78, Elwood 29

--Gardner (F) 22 points

--Crawford (E) 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks

Daleville 49, Union 34

Men's College Basketball

Anderson Universit;y 78, Defiance 74

Tags

Trending Video