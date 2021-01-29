Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 60, Oak Hill 41
Frankton 84, Elwood 34
--Brobston (F) 23 points, 4 rebounds
--DeLong (E) 11 points, 4 rebounds
Greenfield-Central 66, Pendleton Heights 63
--Weaver (PH) 16 points
Eastern Hancock 78, Lapel 61
--Sullivan (L) 26 points
Daleville 93, Union 34
Mississinewa 60, Alexandria 51
Girls Basketball
Frankton 78, Elwood 29
--Gardner (F) 22 points
--Crawford (E) 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks
Daleville 49, Union 34
Men's College Basketball
Anderson Universit;y 78, Defiance 74
