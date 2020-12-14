Boys Swimming

(Mon) Manchester 82, Elwood 45

Pendleton Heights 106, New Palestine 72

Girls Basketball

(Mon) Muncie Burris 46, Liberty Christian 39

--Rees (LC) 15 points, 15 rebounds

(Mon) Pendleton Heights 67, Lawrence Central 60

--Davis (PH) 26 points

(Mon) Alexandria 67, Wes-Del 11

Shenandoah 65, Randolph Southern 28

--Soden (S) 18 points

Madison-Grant 46, Eastern 24

--Turner (MG) 12 points

Noblesville 75, Anderson 53

--Ford (A) 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 6 assists

Frankton 48, Wapahani 34

--Utterback (F) 13 points

Blue River Valley 79, Daleville 30

Girls Swimming

(Mon) Manchester 89, Elwood 61

Pendleton Heights 134, New Palestine 50

Wrestling

(Mon) Pendleton Heights 48, Anderson 12

Bluffton 37, Daleville 33

Alexandria 48, Mississinewa 27

