Boys Swimming
(Mon) Manchester 82, Elwood 45
Pendleton Heights 106, New Palestine 72
Girls Basketball
(Mon) Muncie Burris 46, Liberty Christian 39
--Rees (LC) 15 points, 15 rebounds
(Mon) Pendleton Heights 67, Lawrence Central 60
--Davis (PH) 26 points
(Mon) Alexandria 67, Wes-Del 11
Shenandoah 65, Randolph Southern 28
--Soden (S) 18 points
Madison-Grant 46, Eastern 24
--Turner (MG) 12 points
Noblesville 75, Anderson 53
--Ford (A) 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 6 assists
Frankton 48, Wapahani 34
--Utterback (F) 13 points
Blue River Valley 79, Daleville 30
Girls Swimming
(Mon) Manchester 89, Elwood 61
Pendleton Heights 134, New Palestine 50
Wrestling
(Mon) Pendleton Heights 48, Anderson 12
Bluffton 37, Daleville 33
Alexandria 48, Mississinewa 27
