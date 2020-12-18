Boys Basketball
Monroe Central 57, Lapel 49
University 64, Pendleton Heights 45
--Dunham (PH) 18 points
Madison-Grant 64, Mississinewa 51
Daleville 68, Blue River Valley 60
Oak Hill 52, Frankton 43
Shenandoah 67, Northeastern 64
Girls Basketball
Anderson 61, Muncie Central 46
--Ford (A) 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists, 7 assists
Alexandria 66, Eastbrook 54
Girls Swimming
HHC Championship (At New Palestine)--Pendleton Heights 393, Greenfield-Central 377, Yorktown 321, New Palestine 241, New Castle 237, Shelbyville 204, Mt. Vernon 199, Delta 125
