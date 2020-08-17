Saturday Results

Volleyball

Shenandoah 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18)

Monday Results

Boys Tennis

Mt. Vernon 4, Shenandoah 1

--1S Holdren (S) def Rose (MV) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

--2S Haus (MV) def Waggener (S) 6-3, 6-4

--3S Bowsher (MV) def Connor (S) 7-5, 6-0

--1D Koon/Turner (MV) def Toffolo/Myers (S) 6-0, 6-2

--2D Jones/Leroy (MV) def Mathes/Jennings (S) 6-4, 6-2

Frankton 5, Eastern 0

--1S Brobston (F) 6-3, 6-1

--2S Walls (F) 6-4, 6-4

--3S Davenport (F) 6-2, 6-1

--1D Friend/Maines (F) 6-1, 6-1

--2D McCorkle/Tomlinson (F) 6-0, 6-0

Girls Golf

(At Edgewood) Lapel 172, Muncie Central 180, Frankton 202

--Beeson (L) 37

--Dean (F) 45

(At Muncie Elks) Madison-Grant 192, Wes-Del 271

--Ab. Hostetler (MG) 43

Girls Soccer

Pendleton Heights 6, Lebanon 2

--Browning (PH) 4 goals

Volleyball

Lapel 3, Frankton 1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25)

--Jackley (L) 6 kills, 22 assists, 1 block

--Klettheimer (F) 17 kills, 3 aces

Daleville 3, Tri 0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-11)

Tuesday Results

Boys Cross Country

Ethan Cheesman Memorial (At Union)--Hagerstown 31, Daleville 48, Muncie Central 69, Cowan 70

--Weston (D) 4th

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 2, Anderson 0

--Josh Cabello (LC) 2 goals

Boys Tennis

Shenandoah 3, Knightstown 2

--1S Dalton (K) def Holdren (S) 6-3, 6-2

--2S Waggener (S) def Keith (K) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Conner (S) def McDaniel (K) 6-4, 6-2

--1D Pyle/Johnson (K) def Toffolo/Myers (S) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def Howell/Richardson (K) 6-4, 6-4

Alexandria 3, Jay County 2

Hamilton Heights 5, Elwood 0

Girls Cross Country

Ethan Cheesman Memorial (At Union)--Hagerstown 32, Cowan 42, Muncie Central 51

--Covert (Daleville) 7th

Girls Golf

Alexandria 207, Wes-Del 234

--Cuneo (A) 47 (medalist)

Shenandoah 224, Elwood 240

--Craig (S) 46 (medalist)

Wabash 211, Madison-Grant 216

Volleyballs

Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-17)

--Klettheimer (F) 8 kills

Alexandria 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14)

Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-12)

--Hughes (E) 34 digs

Randolph Southern 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-19)

Jay County 3, Madison-Grant 1 (30-28, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17)

--Garringer (MG) 13 kills, 4 aces

