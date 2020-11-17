Girls Basketball
Heritage Christian 54, Shenandoah 48
--Perry (S) 19 points, becomes program's all-time leading scorer
Northeastern 66, Lapel 39
--Daniels (L) 14 points
Madison-Grant 65, Marion 27
--Turner (MG) 17 points, 10 rebounds
Football All-CIC
Offense
C-Gabe Wedmore, junior, Madison-Grant
WR-Jagger Orick, senior, Alexandria
WR-Trey Jordan, senior, Elwood
Honorable Mention--Wyatt Drake-T-Frankton, Hunter Sallee-C-Elwood, Luke Harrison-WR-Frankton, Jack Thompson-QB-Madison-Grant, Will Retherford-QB-Elwood, Seth Lugar-RB-Madison-Grant
Defense
DL-Eric Pegg, senior, Alexandria
DL-Ayden Corbett, junior, Elwood
DL-Hunter Branham, sophomore, Frankton
LB-Korbin Finley, senior, Frankton
P-Kole Stewart, senior, Alexandria
Honorable Mention--Jarren Tunnell-LB-Elwood, Noe Alegria-LB-Alexandria, Ben DeLong-DB-Elwood
