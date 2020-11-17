Girls Basketball

Heritage Christian 54, Shenandoah 48

--Perry (S)  19 points, becomes program's all-time leading scorer

Northeastern 66, Lapel 39

--Daniels (L) 14 points

Madison-Grant 65, Marion 27

--Turner (MG) 17 points, 10 rebounds

Football All-CIC

Offense

C-Gabe Wedmore, junior, Madison-Grant

WR-Jagger Orick, senior, Alexandria

WR-Trey Jordan, senior, Elwood

Honorable Mention--Wyatt Drake-T-Frankton, Hunter Sallee-C-Elwood, Luke Harrison-WR-Frankton, Jack Thompson-QB-Madison-Grant, Will Retherford-QB-Elwood, Seth Lugar-RB-Madison-Grant

Defense

DL-Eric Pegg, senior, Alexandria

DL-Ayden Corbett, junior, Elwood

DL-Hunter Branham, sophomore, Frankton

LB-Korbin Finley, senior, Frankton

P-Kole Stewart, senior, Alexandria

Honorable Mention--Jarren Tunnell-LB-Elwood, Noe Alegria-LB-Alexandria, Ben DeLong-DB-Elwood

