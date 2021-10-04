Monday's Results

Boys Soccer Sectional

At Noblesville

Muncie Central 4, Anderson 0

At Taylor

Taylor 2, Anderson Prep 0

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Jay County 2 (11-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-5)

--Voss (D) 14 kills, 3 aces

Alexandria 3, Cowan 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)

Eastern 3, Elwood 1 (25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22)

--Crawford (E) 22 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs (1,000 career digs)

Lapel 3, Knightstown 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-14)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Tennis Regional

At Marion

Lapel 5, Union City 0

--1S Erwin (L) def Dowler (U) 6-0, 6-1

--2S I.Bair (L) def Brayden Hoggatt (U) 6-1, 6-1

--3S Kimmerling (L) def Conner (U) 6-1, 6-1

--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def Fulk/Kerns (U) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Brennan Hoggatt/Richards (U) 6-0, 6-2

Girls Soccer Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)

Pendleton Heights 9, Muncie Central 0

Boys Cross Country

University Invitational (at Carmel)--University 37, Wisdom Builders 44, Horizon Christian 75, Herron 85, Purdue Poly 120

--Price (Liberty Christian) 1st

Girls Cross Country

University Invitational (at Carmel)--Herron 32, University 45, Wisdom Builders 45

--Wall (Liberty Christian) 15th

Volleyball

Frankton 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-12)

Madison-Grant 3, Marion 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-10)

Pendleton Heights 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-6)

