Monday's Results
Boys Soccer Sectional
At Noblesville
Muncie Central 4, Anderson 0
At Taylor
Taylor 2, Anderson Prep 0
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Jay County 2 (11-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-5)
--Voss (D) 14 kills, 3 aces
Alexandria 3, Cowan 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)
Eastern 3, Elwood 1 (25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22)
--Crawford (E) 22 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs (1,000 career digs)
Lapel 3, Knightstown 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-14)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Tennis Regional
At Marion
Lapel 5, Union City 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Dowler (U) 6-0, 6-1
--2S I.Bair (L) def Brayden Hoggatt (U) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Kimmerling (L) def Conner (U) 6-1, 6-1
--1D L.Bair/Renihan (L) def Fulk/Kerns (U) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Brennan Hoggatt/Richards (U) 6-0, 6-2
Girls Soccer Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)
Pendleton Heights 9, Muncie Central 0
Boys Cross Country
University Invitational (at Carmel)--University 37, Wisdom Builders 44, Horizon Christian 75, Herron 85, Purdue Poly 120
--Price (Liberty Christian) 1st
Girls Cross Country
University Invitational (at Carmel)--Herron 32, University 45, Wisdom Builders 45
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 15th
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-12)
Madison-Grant 3, Marion 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-10)
Pendleton Heights 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-6)
