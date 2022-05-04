Baseball
(Mon) Muncie Burris 29, Anderson Prep 7
--Scott (A) 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI
Frankton 3, Wapahani 2
--O'Neill (F) 3 IP, 0 H, K
Daleville 4, Knightstown 1
Greenfield-Central 10, Pendleton Heights 0 (6)
--Howell (PH) SB
Blackford 7, Alexandria 2
--Dillmon (A) 3-4
Madison-Grant 10, Taylor 6
--X.Yeagy (MG) 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Alexandria 178, Blackford 206
--Harpe (A) 38 (Medalist)
Girls Tennis
Lapel 5, Knightstown 0
Alexandria 5, Muncie Central 0
--1S Clark (A) def Robertson (MC) 6-2, 6-2
--2S Simison (A) def N.Quirk (MC) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Hosier (A) def I.Quirk (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Carpenter/Riley (MC) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) def Gaskill/Noland (MC) 6-0, 6-0
Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 0
--1S Cruser (PH) def Bates (F) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def Brobston (F) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Thorsen (PH) def Niccum (F) 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-5
--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def Hamaker/Harrison (F) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2
--2D Spencer/Manchess (PH) def Bilyeu/Nelson (F) 6-2, 6-0
Softball
Wes-Del 18, Daleville 1 (5)
--Simmons (D) 2-2, 3B
Anderson 11, Hagerstown 0 (5)
--Bliss (A) 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R
Madison-Grant 5, Lapel 4
--Thomas (MG) 2-4, 2 RBI, R
--Gore (L) 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Eastern Hancock 9, Frankton 4
--Alexander (F) 3-4, 2 RBI
Alexandria 5, Blackford 0
--Parker (A) 7 IP, 6 H, 10 K
Greenfield-Central 9, Shenandoah 3
--Lee (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI
Boys Track and Field
(Tue) Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 67, Tri 56, Knightstown 51, Shenandoah 50
--Fitch (S) 100, high jump
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 90.5, Shenandoah 56, Knightstown 34.5, Tri 29
--Hill (S) 1600