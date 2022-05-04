Baseball

(Mon) Muncie Burris 29, Anderson Prep 7

--Scott (A) 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI

Frankton 3, Wapahani 2

--O'Neill (F) 3 IP, 0 H, K

Daleville 4, Knightstown 1

Greenfield-Central 10, Pendleton Heights 0 (6)

--Howell (PH) SB

Blackford 7, Alexandria 2

--Dillmon (A) 3-4

Madison-Grant 10, Taylor 6

--X.Yeagy (MG) 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

Alexandria 178, Blackford 206

--Harpe (A) 38 (Medalist)

Girls Tennis

Lapel 5, Knightstown 0

Alexandria 5, Muncie Central 0

--1S Clark (A) def Robertson (MC) 6-2, 6-2

--2S Simison (A) def N.Quirk (MC) 6-1, 6-1

--3S Hosier (A) def I.Quirk (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Carpenter/Riley (MC) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) def Gaskill/Noland (MC) 6-0, 6-0

Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 0

--1S Cruser (PH) def Bates (F) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Thompson (PH) def Brobston (F) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Thorsen (PH) def Niccum (F) 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-5

--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def Hamaker/Harrison (F) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2

--2D Spencer/Manchess (PH) def Bilyeu/Nelson (F) 6-2, 6-0

Softball

Wes-Del 18, Daleville 1 (5)

--Simmons (D) 2-2, 3B

Anderson 11, Hagerstown 0 (5)

--Bliss (A) 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

Madison-Grant 5, Lapel 4

--Thomas (MG) 2-4, 2 RBI, R

--Gore (L) 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Eastern Hancock 9, Frankton 4

--Alexander (F) 3-4, 2 RBI

Alexandria 5, Blackford 0

--Parker (A) 7 IP, 6 H, 10 K

Greenfield-Central 9, Shenandoah 3

--Lee (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Boys Track and Field

(Tue) Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 67, Tri 56, Knightstown 51, Shenandoah 50

--Fitch (S) 100, high jump

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Henry County Championship (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 90.5, Shenandoah 56, Knightstown 34.5, Tri 29

--Hill (S) 1600

